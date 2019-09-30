Climate Crisis: Cloth bags or not, efforts must be to reuse carry-bags

Aaron Nedumparambill

There has been a palpable rise in the anxiety concerning climate change around the globe. On September 20, young activists and students demonstrated in several cities of the world and urged lawmakers to take more concrete actions to tackle climate change. The demonstrations preceded the three-day United Nations Global Climate Action Summit that was held between September 23rd and 25th in New York. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to come “not with beautiful speeches, but with concrete actions, plans and commitments to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda”.

Last week was also the UN-designated Global Goals Week 2019 (GGW). The GGW seeks to encourage conversation and actions on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that were laid out by the UN General Assembly in 2015. The SDGs consist of 17 goals for the year 2030.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the government was likely to announce a nationwide plan to curb production of single-use plastic on October 2. Over the years bio-degradable solutions to this, such as cotton cloth and paper bags, have come to substitute plastic bags. This, however, brings another set of problems which we must address.

A 2007 study by the American Progressive Bag Alliance (APBA), found that an average paper bag consumed four times the energy and 20 times the water to be manufactured than a single-use plastic bag. A study by the UK government, in 2006, showed that a non-woven polypropylene bag and woven cotton bag needed 11 and 131 rounds of reuses respectively, to become the greener alternative to a plastic bag used a single time.

These findings were based on recycling and waste processing practices in the United States and the UK, and, thus, won’t be accurate in the Indian scenario. Still, it’s clear that the manufacture of bio-degradable bags is energy-intensive. Cotton and paper bags are made from raw materials that consume water, fertilisers, labour and land. Trucost, an environmental accounting firm, pegged the environmental cost of plastics to be four times lesser than its alternatives.

Globally, many retailers have started charging money for plastic bags if not ban them outright and this has had a positive impact, but it is not enough when we look at the larger picture. A mere shift from plastic to paper won’t help the environment.

The 12th SDG focuses on ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’. One of the targets (12.5) under this goal is to ‘Substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse.’ Since buying both plastic bags and its alternatives result in substantial costs to the environment, the way forward must be to persuade customers to stop purchasing newer bags. This means that the government and the private sector implement actions that disincentives the purchase of new bags and encourages the reuse of carry-bags.

Another target (12.6) states that ’companies must be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices.’ Participation of private enterprises was identified as being key to the fulfilment of this target because of their daily interaction with the community and them being an essential party in the economic transactions that generates the waste.

US retail chains such as Target Corporation and Whole Foods offers 5 and 10 cents discount respectively for every reusable bag brought in by the customer. Similar schemes can be implemented in India in order to bring about better reusing of bags among consumers. According to PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) the municipal waste disposal is putting enormous pressure on local governments, squeezing out funds available for spending on other services which has a knock-on effect for businesses and local economies. Participation of both the government and the private sector will be crucial in this exercise and it is very much in their interests to do it because a litter-free environment improves the lifestyle of the local communities who form the lifeline of the private enterprises (SDG 11.6).

A behavioural change among the people, in the use of carry-bags, can spread to other products which can lead us to a circular economy. It is not just the private sector enterprises and local governments that can act on these goals, it can be initiated and carried out from individual level also and what better time to start in this direction than now.

Rs 599 for first year