you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 07:23 PM IST

Climate change to adversely affect over 150 native fish species in Himalayan states: Report

Pollution, global warming, damming of rivers and introduction of exotic fishes are some of the other factors affecting the native varieties

Climate change will adversely affect over 150 native fish species in Himalayan states, a study by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has revealed.

According to a report by The Times of India, which has cited the WII report, the native fish species are mostly found in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

For instance, the common snow trout, which is sought after as food, is likely to lose around 21 percent of its existing space of 16,251 square km, the report states. Scientists state that the continuous stalking of natural habitat by humans is a major factor adding upon the problems of native fish species in the Himalayas, according to the report.

Pollution, global warming, damming of rivers and introduction of exotic fishes are some of the other factors affecting the native varieties, according to the report.

related news

For instance, the report states that the introduction of brown trout, which is a carnivorous and invasive fish species, in 1860 has emerged as a major threat to native fish in the region. In addition to that, the over 200 major dams in Himalayan region also pose a grave threat to the habitat of the native fish species.

"Our study found the native high-altitude fish species survive nicely in their natural habitat in the areas where dams have not been built, like Himachal’s Tirthan river," said Aashna Sharma, a senior research fellow at WII.

"Our research work indicates that, by 2050, the snow trout will vanish from 400 sq km of its habitat— from J&K to Arunachal Pradesh," Sharma added.

"We took climate models from various developed countries ranging from the US, UK, France and China to predict the impact of climate change on the future, how it would be and what all needs to be done to save the Himalayan ecosystem," JA Johnson, a senior scientist at WII, told the newspaper.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 07:23 pm

