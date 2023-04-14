 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate change pitting humans and wildlife against each other, say conservationists

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Climate change is increasing the intensity of wildfires, reducing vegetation and making poor people more reliant on forests, resulting in an increase in conflict between wildlife and humans over habitat and resources, conservationists said on Friday.

In its latest all-India tiger estimation report, released recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) highlighted the ”silent and surmounting” threats of climate change-related impacts on habitats and the loss of the quality of forests over time.

It said climate change threatens the survival of tigers in the Sunderbans and is one of the major challenges facing the wildlife in the Western Ghats. While the big cat population in the Sunderbans is steady, it has come down substantially in the Western Ghats where 824 tigers were recorded in 2022 as against 981 in 2018.

Mohammad Sajid Sultan, the NTCA’s assistant inspector general of forests, said the wildlife is being affected by climate change with new pests and diseases emerging.