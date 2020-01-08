Climate Change | Our society is embracing the collapse scenario

Dharmesh Shah

The past decade was an eventful one on a few fronts, but it was also a lost decade for action on climate change. Not only do we stand defeated in our goal to arrest rising global temperatures at 1.5˚C but it’s now hard to even imagine preventing a rise to 2˚C or beyond. To put that in perspective, the half degree difference would spell disaster for the world’s coral reefs, expose nearly 40 per cent of the population to extreme heat waves and cause sea level to rise between two and seven feet thus impacting over 300 million people.

As the decade concludes, two of the most extreme weather events marked 2020. Social media feeds were peppered with videos of rescued Koalas and Kangaroos fleeing from Australia’s worst bushfires till date while extreme rainfall battered Indonesia killing 60 and displacing 100,000 during the subsequent flooding.

In 2019 alone, major forest fires were reported on almost every continent from California in North America to the Amazonia in the south, from Indonesia and India in Asia to frigid Siberia, and the DR Congo in Africa. The Australian bush fires offer yet another grim reminder for our future in a rapidly changing world.

The Indonesian floods join the long list of extreme precipitation related disasters through the decade. However, it remains a distant sixth position behind India which tops the list of countries most vulnerable to flooding-related economic risks. India has weathered 15 major floods in the last decade which have dented our GDP growth by $14.3 billion per year.

Extreme rainfall events have become more common globally since the 1950s. Climate scientists expect the trend to continue as the planet warms up. Each degree of warming increases the air’s capacity to hold water vapour by about 7 per cent, hence causing more intense precipitation events.

As nature’s most destructive forces continue to take its toll on the society and as communities grieve into and console out of calamities, two questions should nag us — is the collapse of human civilisation imminent or is there a way out?

In 1970, a group of MIT researchers set out to interrogate just that and answer whether the policies then were leading to a sustainable future or to collapse, and what could be done to create a human economy that provided sufficiently for all? The team, led by Dennis Meadows, employed the theory of system dynamics to seek answers.

System dynamics is premised on the logic that all happenings are manifestations within a dynamic system which is characterised by interdependence, mutual interaction, information feedback, and circular causality. In that, the human body, the economy, the nation state and ultimately the planet earth are all systems. The earth is a complex, dynamic, interdependent system comprising of physical, chemical and biological processes and our economic system is embedded within and ultimately dependent on the earths systems.

The team’s research culminated into a report titled ‘Limits to Growth’ (1972) that developed scenarios predicting the world’s economic development over the two centuries from 1900 to 2100. The critical conclusion of the project was that humanity’s ecological footprint would overshoot the carrying capacity of the planet and begin hitting various limits.

The most observable among them currently is what was defined as the source and sink limit —which is the earth’s finite sources of natural wealth and its finite capacity to act as a sink for the waste generated in the process of converting natural resources into goods and services that makes human welfare possible. Water illustrates this source and sink dynamics aptly. For instance, 21 Indian cities are expected run out of groundwater by this year due to over exploitation and poor replenishing whereas 80 per cent of our surface water bodies have been rendered unusable due to severe pollution.

The research team found that in each of the projected scenarios, end to physical growth in the 21st century was imminent (more precisely after the year 2015). The difference was as to how this could occur: either as a sudden collapse of the society which means a rapid demise of life on the planet preceded by an uncontrolled decline of human welfare, or through a more orderly approach wherein deliberative corrective interventions would adjust the human footprint to match the carrying capacity of the planet. It is important to note here that all growth does not lead to collapse. Collapse is a consequence of growth that overshoots earth’s carrying capacity. It is a scenario that we would like to avoid at all costs.

However, the failure of the 2019 Madrid climate talks and America’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement is just another indication of our society embracing the collapse scenario. Hope could temporarily help us tide over the vagaries of a changing planet, but it cannot be our currency in the long run.