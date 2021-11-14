Climate action | What young India wants - Part 2

COP26 President Alok Sharma gestures as he receives applause during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, on November 13, 2021. (Source: Reuters)

Even as the UN Climate Change Conference COP 26 came to a close Saturday, discussions continued throughout the weekend on the climate actions pledged - and side-stepped - by the almost 200 nations represented at the meet in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the second part of our series on the action Indian youth recommend - and demand - vis-à-vis climate change, we speak to four UN India climate heroes about the biggest environmental challenges facing India and the world, and their elevator pitch for a solution they propose:

1. Varsha Raikwar, 24, BA

Varsha Raikwar

Area of interest: Storytelling for climate action

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: Air and water pollution are the biggest issues, in my opinion. Development should not come at the cost of environment. We should address this by bringing in flexibility in existing systems and ensuring financial security for the poor.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: There’s a long way to go for us, in comparison to developed economies, and our big challenge is that economic development is often a reason for escalating environmental issues. Population expansion is another contributor towards this. Urbanisation, uncontrolled increase of industrialization at a large scale and deforestation are by-products of this. Excess extraction of the ground water has become a huge problem in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Forests are being cut for firewood and expansion of agri-farms. This, along with industrial and vehicle pollution, results in increasing temperatures.

Proper management of waste and sewage water, flood control, monsoon water drainage, strict enforcement of laws regarding industrial waste, and building funeral facilities on river banks should be India’s top priorities.

Elevator pitch for a solution you propose: Even though environment is a burning issue, there is still very less awareness among people about it. This ignorance and a lack of curiosity cuts across rural and urban areas. As a result, environmental protection is often reduced to a government agenda. Until the time this becomes everyone’s problem, the dream of protecting our environment will not become successful.

There is a need to teach children in school about the issues related to environment – not just in theory but with an emphasis on practical knowledge of what each person can do towards it. In today’s mechanized world, the menace of pollution is all around us destroying our earth by the second. There’s a need to make available knowledge more practical, so that everyone can understand it and act on it.

Also read: Climate action | What young India wants - Part 1

2. Ganesh Kumar Subramanian, 30, B. Tech

Ganesh Subramanian

Area of interest: Decentralised waste management

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: According to an Ellen Macarthur report, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050. This is quite alarming and needs to be addressed. Asia is responsible for about 80% of ocean plastic leakage. Poor management of municipal waste is one of the primary reasons for this leakage in Asian countries. Starting from lack of awareness among the public on source segregation of waste, to out-of-context waste management systems installed in these countries - there are a plethora of reasons that contribute to this problem and they need to be addressed at the grass-root level.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: Personally, I see waste management as one of the major issues in our country as well. Recent developments in climate science have further accentuated the importance of appropriate waste management to contribute to tackling climate change, especially considering current projections for waste generation and waste composition. Waste sector emissions can account for up to 15% of GHG (including recycling, diversion, organics treatment, offset and disposal). According to a 2011 study, urban India generates about 68 million tonnes of waste annually out of which about 91% is dumped in landfills. 70% of what is being dumped can actually be recovered and recycled if the right systems are put in place.

Elevator pitch for a solution you propose: The informal sector is responsible for sourcing over 20% of the recyclable waste that cities in the global south generate. They are a highly efficient and robust network that is spread across the city servicing almost all neighbourhoods. Our idea is to integrate the informal sector into the formal waste management infrastructure and leverage them for maximum material recovery. This will not only help us build more efficient waste management systems reducing the waste going to our landfills and oceans, but also help the most marginalised stakeholders in the supply chain to lead a more dignified life working in safer conditions.

Kabadiwalla Connect has a series of products that help governments and private organisations to integrate the informal sector into the formal supply chain. The products are - Mapping of formal and informal infrastructure to collect waste management data, Digitalisation of informal supply chain to provide traceability and compliance, Collection of municipal waste driven by the informal waste-pickers and scrap shops, compliant Sourcing of material for private brands and recyclers. We strongly believe that these products will help build more efficient waste management systems in the global south enabling the most marginalised stakeholders to lead a more dignified life.

3. Garvita Gulhati, 22, B. Tech

Garvita Gulhati

Area of interest: Water conservation

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: The biggest environmental issue today that I see is probably the lack of environmental education. From the most affluent to the most underprivileged communities, there is still a huge gap in the understanding or even trying to understand better the larger issues our world is facing today. Even today, climate issues are expressed in a largely complex manner, making it difficult for anyone who is not interested or not scientifically equipped to understand it, to make sense out of it. There is a need to make the climate dialogue more comprehensible and appealing.

“Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems. Humans cannot...We need transformational change operating on processes and behaviour at all levels: individual, communities, business, institutions, and governments. We must redefine our way of life and consumption.” - derived from Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, Part II (Leaked Edition).

Climate Change can be resolved if we are able to change the mindsets of people, make them more aware and conscious about their habits. Simple habit changes can lead to incredible change in the entire value chain. People can learn to own the solutions and solve some of the most pressing issues within their communities. But none of this would be possible until we are able to empower and educate individuals about their current impact on the planet.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: While India continues to face a multitude of issues when it comes to climate change, one issue that could perhaps be the most alarming would be the fact that Climate Change will deepen inequalities in our society and reverse progress, especially when it comes to empowering low-income communities. Even today, they are the worst-hit and worst affected, facing the adverse effects of climate change that are being caused by people like us.

The IPCC report says that the impact of a 1.5C increase in global temperatures will "disproportionately affect disadvantaged and vulnerable populations through food insecurity, higher food prices, income losses, lost livelihood opportunities, adverse health impacts, and population displacements".

And while the report says that it is not too late to reverse rising temperatures and minimise some of the harm, it will not be easy to do for countries in South Asia, which are largely developing economies with strained resources.

The report outlines an interesting method to combat this where the “overshoot” (over 1.5C) can be reversed by using cutting edge technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere and get back on track. But these technologies aren’t available at scale and the process only consumes more energy, when we are already facing massive energy shortages.

We still require the involvement of every single individual to mitigate the issues at hand and we can do it by collective action because there is no larger resource than resourceful people.

Elevator pitch for a solution you propose: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle aggressively. The other two still take up energy, to produce and re-form. Cutting energy demand by using less of it is a highly effective step. In fact, for the basic needs, we must pressurise policy makers to make renewable energy and sustainable resources more easily available in our everyday lives by first choosing those option for ourselves. Similarly, being aware of what you eat, where it comes from, thinking about how you travel, having a greater interest in all these things can impact energy and resource consumption. A simple example could be the Why Waste? App, where you can calculate your Water Footprint, i.e., your impact, and then in turn make simple habit changes to save at least 100 litres of water every day! Impact through empowering individual action. Behavioural changes that can help reduce impact on the planet can greatly reduce our future dependency on difficult technologies that we still don’t fully understand and that are hard to scale.

Second, we need to empower individuals in the remotest of regions by giving them the capability to mitigate issues in their communities. For example, providing small loans to a village household to build their own well to gain access to water instead of women having to walk miles to obtain it can greatly empower these household to own the change and become water resilient.

Further engagement from newer financial institutions like fintech companies and neo-banks can be pivotal in introducing financial products and capabilities that can provide to solve climate issues at the most grassroots levels through contributions from even folks like us, and not just larger philanthropists.

4. Siddhartha Sharma, 27, MS (Financial Engineering)

Siddhartha Sharma

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: The disregard humanity has shown to its natural capital makes it difficult to pinpoint any one environmental issue as the biggest, but food security deserves the most attention. As per FAO estimates, around 80% of deforestation globally is due to agricultural expansion and without forests, which are the largest carbon sinks, the fight against carbon-driven climate change is almost unwinnable.

As we clear more forest (by burning) for our food requirements, we are promoting a vicious feedback cycle furthering release of tree-trapped carbon, which heats the planet and causes more wildfires. Our current global food system is failing to feed nearly two billion mouths, while wasting food enough for almost the same size. Empty stomachs anywhere are damaging, but full stomachs hurt the planet because of our inefficiencies. If that was not challenging enough, projections put the size of the ever-increasing population at close to 10 billion by the end of this century.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: In India, the biggest climate change issue is undeniably air pollution. Global warming, the leading cause of climate change, is caused by a blanket of pollution trapping heat around the planet. Mostly coming from cars and industrial activities, including power plants burning coal, diesel or natural gas, the pollution resulting emissions affects the quality of life for both land-based (including humans) and aquatic animals (ocean acidification).

Electricity generation, transportation activities and Indian kitchens are responsible for two-third of man-made carbon emissions in India. Also, 20% of this total manmade- emission comes from road transport alone. It is worth understanding that all human emissions contribute to climate change at varying levels with differing global warming potentials. Some gases stay in the atmosphere for ages while others stay just for a couple of weeks.

Elevator pitch for a solution you propose: Close to 4% of greenhouse gas emissions related to transportation in India can be reduced if we track and correct our driving behaviour. There are various ways in which one can reduce their driving related footprint, and we discuss a few below:

1. Cycle. Carpool. None of these require an elaborate discussion and it either does not have any emissions or reduces it by spreading them out over many riders.

2. High-mileage does not mean low emissions. It depends on what and how you drive, and what is attached to the vehicle. A roof-top box or a tow increases the drag on the vehicle and requires more power, meaning decreased fuel economy and more emissions.

3. Unnecessary acceleration and braking reduce mileage by over 30% and increase your carbon footprint. Secondly, speeding often puts pressure on the engine, which starts burning more fuel hence more emissions. Avoid speeding and use the ‘eco’ mode next time you drive!

4. Improperly inflated tyres and incorrect grade of fuel reduces mileage and should be promptly corrected to reduce both the carbon footprint and keep the engine tuned.

5. Another noteworthy point is to keep a tab on the oxygen sensors. Correctly calibrated oxygen sensors can increase fuel efficiency by 40% and massively reduce emissions.

The solution is to use a technological approach and map driving behaviour as well as use prescriptive analytics to counteract the negative impacts of planet-damaging driving styles.

Lastly, climate awareness is a must because many people do not understand that electric vehicles are not always green. The leading myth surrounding EV is that they are powered by clean energy. It is partly true and partly false, and depends on how the energy stored in the batteries was generated. Unless it was from the solar panel at your home or the station, it is highly likely that, in aggregate, 6 or 7 out of 10 times it is from coal or other hydrocarbons.