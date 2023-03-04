 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai, Kolkata, in India, at particular risk due to sea level rise: Study

Mar 04, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The research team identified several Asian megacities that may face especially significant risks by 2100 if society continued to emit high levels of greenhouse gases: Chennai, Kolkata, Yangon, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.

Sea level rise this century may disproportionately affect certain Asian megacities as well as western tropical Pacific islands and the western Indian Ocean, according to a new research.

The study looked at the effects of natural sea level fluctuations on the projected rise due to climate change, it said.

It did so by mapping sea level hotspots around the globe.