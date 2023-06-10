Bonn climate conference | 'Climate finance for developing countries is a major bottleneck'

The Bonn climate meet is witnessing several protests against non-action by rich countries. (Photo: Climate Action Network)

A global expert on the impact of climate change, climate mitigation and climate adaptation, Delhi-based climate activist Harjeet Singh leads the global political strategy for the Climate Action Network International, an environmental network of over 1,800 non-governmental organizations in 130 countries.

At the Bonn Climate Change Conference (June 5-13), Singh is a leading voice for developing countries in demanding support in fighting the climate crisis. The Bonn climate meet, which follows the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt last November, will set the agenda for COP28, to be hosted by Dubai, UAE, during November 30-December 12 this year.

Harjeet Singh (Photo courtesy Climate Action Network)

A member of the United Nations’ Technical Expert Group on Comprehensive Risk Management under the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage, Singh talked to us about the objectives, sessions and challenges facing developing countries at the Bonn climate meet that is discussing action for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the availability of climate finance, operationalizing the loss and damage fund and tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030. Excerpts:

What is the main agenda before the participants at the Bonn Climate Conference?

Global stocktake is one major agenda where we are looking at what happened in the last few years since the 2015 Paris Agreement and whether we have provided sufficient support to people for adaptation or how people are facing loss and damage, which means climate impact. Basically a global stocktake, that is why the name. The discussion is also about what needs to happen to raise ambition and protect people.

The discussions include climate finance to developing countries and global goals on adaptation. There are also several workshops happening at the meet. We need to have some kind of metrics so that we know whether we are able to meet the adaptation targets in terms of helping people prepare for climate impact. There are also discussions on which body will host the entire loss and damage network, because to operationalize it, we need a host agency. Hopefully by the end of the conference, a decision will be taken on the host agency.

The Bonn Climate Conference comes at a time when the world is increasingly depending on fossil fuel following the Russia-Ukraine war. How does the conference and Climate Action Network International view this situation?

Phasing out fossil fuels in an equitable manner is a major priority for Climate Action Network this year. This week, we met the incoming COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber in Bonn and communicated our demands for phasing out fossil fuels equitably. The discussion on fossil fuels has been totally absent for the first 30 years of negotiations. Only in COP26 Glasgow in 2020 there has been a mention of fossil fuels. It is very clear that we can't continue to burn fossil fuels in a manner in which we will completely blow the target of staying below 1.5 degree Celsius (global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels).

The reality is the most expansion of fossil fuels is happening in North America. We do call out the hypocrisy of the rich countries. On the one hand, the rich countries put pressure on emerging economies who have not been provided sufficient finance to phase out fossil fuels and phase in renewable energy. On the other hand, the rich countries are expanding the extraction of fossil fuels. It is their double speak and hypocrisy that we expose.

This year is India's presidency of G-20 countries. There have been calls for the G-20 to act in the face of the climate catastrophe. How is India leading the initiatives for action in Bonn?

India is very engaged in the conversations on all the areas -- mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance, which is extremely important. India did play a very important role in getting the agreement on the loss and damage fund at the Egypt summit last year. This year, India is also giving inputs for how the fund should be designed. Kunal Satyarthi, adviser, National Disaster Management Authority, is part of the transitional committee on the loss and damage fund. He attended the first meeting in Luxor, Egypt, in March this year. I was also there. We did a lot of exchanges. India is quite involved in designing the loss and damage fund, which is directly relevant to our disaster response.



All countries are aware and very involved with the IPCC report. But the challenge is unless they are supported with finance, and that responsibility lies with rich countries, they will not be able to respond. Whether it is reducing emissions or preparing for disasters by ramping up adaptation efforts or dealing with loss and damage, everything is stuck because of climate finance. One, rich countries are not doing their fair share in terms of reducing their emissions and moving away from fossil fuels. Two, they are also not providing finance.

There is no doubt that because of the IPCC report, there is a lot of awareness of the issue of global temperature rise, but the awareness will not lead to any action unless developing countries are supported. So the core issue, the reason we keep coming to these conferences, is to put pressure on rich countries to provide finance which they have committed. The commitment goes back to the 1992 Rio convention and specifically in Copenhagen in 2009 when they said 100 billion dollars. They have not been able to meet the commitment.

The Bonn Climate Change Conference, from June 5-13. (Photo: Climate Action Network)

What are the plans by the participating nations to make climate finance, a major decision from COP27, available to developing countries affected by severe effects of climate change?

At the sessions, the developing countries have clearly said they would not discuss mitigation until there is a discussion for finance. They know that climate finance is a major bottleneck and they won't be able to implement their plans without it.

The civil society has put a lot of pressure on G-7 and we are hearing from rich countries that they will meet the target of providing 100 billion dollars. Even if they meet the target, the challenge is that 70 percent of that money is loan, which means it is going to put more pressure on developing countries to pay back the money they will be using for mitigation or adaptation.

Do you foresee anything concrete emerging from this conference as well as CoP Dubai later in the year?

The Bonn conference is setting the tone for the Dubai summit. The progress is happening, though it is very slow on the loss and damage fund because these are still input sessions. Similarly, there are discussions on the global stocktake. The main challenge that we are seeing is the whole impasse on mitigation and finance issues. If there is no progress on finance, that is going to affect all streams of negotiations. That is something we are worried about. Developing countries have prepared their plans on mitigation, adaptation and dealing with loss and damage, but there is no adequate support.

How is the operationalization of the loss and damage fund going to happen?

This year the transitional committee that has been set up for operationalizing the loss and damage fund has has two meetings already. One took place in Bonn, which I attended, the previous one happened in March in Luxor, Egypt. There is another dialogue happening today. All these sessions are inputs to the discussion that will inform the design of the loss and damage fund. There is a clear opportunity through these engagements, and we will be presenting our inputs to the transitional committee discussions so that we can shape the fund in a manner that responds to the scale, speed and access issues.