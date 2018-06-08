Railway stations in Bengaluru get plastic crushers that give you cashback for discarding a single-use bottle

The Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) is offering a cashback of Rs 5 on dropping their plastic bottles in the bottle crusher. This initiative is an effort to raise awareness about the ever-increasing plastic pollution and reduce plastic bag's usage.

As per a report by The Times of India, the Railways' division has set up bottle crushers at KSR city, Yeshwantpur Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram stations to minimise plastic water bottle use.

Dropping a used plastic water bottle in these crushers will give you a cashback of Rs 5 in the person's Paytm e-wallet. The plan is to set up such bottle crushers at major railway stations to put a complete stop on plastic use in future.

RS Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, inaugurated the new facility at KSR city railway station.

He said, "We have tied up with a private firm to install automatic noiseless bottle crushing machines in major railway stations of Bengaluru division. We will also increase the number of these machines at the stations based on the response from passengers".

He also emphasised on the pollution caused due to the dumping of plastic bottles on the railway tracks and station premises adding that the new initiative is an eco-friendly option to dispose of plastic bottles.

It is estimated that each of these machines costs Rs 4.5 lakh. And it has been designed smartly to ensure that once a bottle is dropped in the machine, it is finely crushed and released as fine pieces of plastic, making it more disposable.

These bottle crushers were recently introduced in SWR's Mysuru division, following its success in railway stations at Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai.