Bengaluru couple recycles newspapers to make pencils, reduce deforestation

As consciousness and awareness about the need for eco-friendly products is increasing, several brands are coming up to provide us with alternatives to mass-produced, non-biodegradable products.

One such brand is Dopology, which was started by a conscientious Bengaluru couple who realised how pencil production contributes to deforestation globally.

The company took birth in 2018 and has made 10,000 pencils using 6,000 newspapers already, reported The Better India.

Akshata Bhadranna and Rahul Pagad thought of coming up with a brand that produces upcycled products after they learnt that 8 million trees are chopped annually across the globe to make 20 billion pencils.

While this realisation acted as the initial trigger, a host of other events culminated into the motivation the couple needed to lead a completely eco-friendly lifestyle.

When they shifted from Indonesia to Bengaluru, they realised the high levels of household dependence on plastic items.

Reminiscing about how their transfer to India was life-changing, Akshata said Indonesia is one of the world’s second-largest plastic polluter, yet both of them did not realise the gravity of the situation until the time they returned to India.

Akshata and Rahul then sensitised themselves further by reading up on plastic pollution and eventually decided to give up plastic bags altogether.

However, while making the switch to an eco-friendly lifestyle, they realised how expensive such products were and that they were considered luxury items, given their pricing. Therefore, they decided to launch products that would be affordable by all and that’s how Dopolgy was born.

They began with sourcing eco-friendly products from grassroots manufacturers and selling them. After seeing an overwhelming response, they decided to start manufacturing eco-friendly products as well. Rahul quit his marketing job to focus all his attention to producing recycled pencils.

Explaining why they decided to produce pencils, Rahul said: “Pencils are used by all age groups, and it is the smallest item that can be replaced with ease without making any life-changing efforts… Moreover, we wanted to reduce deforestation, and newspaper recycling was the way ahead."