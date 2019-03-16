App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

At least 24 dead, dozens missing in Zimbabwe after cyclone

Many houses have been damaged and bridges washed away in parts of the Manicaland province which borders Mozambique.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

At least 24 people have been killed and dozens are missing in parts of eastern Zimbabwe hit by the peripheral effects of tropical cyclone Idai which lashed neighbouring Mozambique, government said on March 16.

Zimbabwe's ministry of information announced on Twitter that so far the "number of deaths is confirmed at 24 mainly from Chimanimani East," including two students, while at least 40 other people have been injured.

Many houses have been damaged and bridges washed away in parts of the Manicaland province which borders Mozambique.

A group of people who fled their homes were "marooned" on top of a mountain waiting to be rescued, but strong winds were hampering helicopter flights, the ministry said.

related news

Earlier a lawmaker told AFP that thousands of people have been affected, power cut off and major bridges flooded.

"The information we have so far is that over 100 people are missing and some of them" may have died, Joshua Sacco, a member of parliament in Chimanimani district, told AFP.

"At least 25 houses were swept away following a mudslide at Ngangu township in Chimanimani urban. There were people inside. They are part of the missing," he said.

Tropical cyclone Idai battered central Mozambique on Friday killing at least 19 people there and cutting off more than half a million in Beira, one of the country's largest cities.

Local officials in Mozambique said that heavy rains earlier in the week, before the cyclone struck, had already claimed another 66 lives, injured scores and displaced 17,000 people.

Heavy downpours in neighbouring Malawi this week have affected almost a million people and claimed 56 lives there, according to the latest government toll.

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change spokesman Jacob Mafume tweeted that a "serious humanitarian crisis (is) unfolding" in eastern Zimbabwe districts.

"We need state intervention on a massive scale to avoid biblical disaster," he said.

The ministry of information said the Zimbabwean national army was leading the rescue efforts.

One school has been shut in the area and students were waiting to be airlifted to safety.

When the cyclone hit Mozambique, authorities there were forced to close the international airport in the port city of Beira after the air traffic control tower, the navigation systems and the runways were damaged by the storm.

An official at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) of Mozambique told AFP on Friday "there is extreme havoc".

"Some runway lights were damaged, the navigation system is damaged, the control tower antennas and the control tower itself are all damaged.

"The runway is full of obstacles and parked aircrafts are damaged.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #cyclone #environment #world #Zimbabwe

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Week That Wasn’t: Bridge Collapse in Mumbai, Election Dates are ...

Photograph Movie: Nawazuddin, Sanya's Understated Love Story, Cut to C ...

'Help Them Reunite': Brother of Missing Indian in New Zealand Shooting ...

Opposition Scored Self-goal by Questioning Success of Balakot Air Stri ...

Amit Shah to Launch Second Poster of PM Narendra Modi Biopic

JD-S Leader Danish Ali joins Mayawati’s BSP After Taking ‘Consent ...

Kid's Nose Holds Clues to Serious Lung Infections

IPL 2019: Selectors Feel There Are Better Players, but That’s Not Wh ...

Gautam Gambhir Conferred Padma Shri

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to ...

Divide deepens between NCP, Congress in Maharashtra as Pawar and Vikhe ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Deepika and Ranveer zoom in, Anushka and Virat zoom out of the city
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.