you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam Pollution Control Board withdraws closure notice to Oil India 3 days after it was issued

Oil India said the pollution watchdog has withdrawn the closure notice while laying down certain conditions to be met by the company within a given timeframe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ongoing mitigation efforts near the well site at Baghjan (Image: Twitter/ Oil India Limited)
Ongoing mitigation efforts near the well site at Baghjan (Image: Twitter/ Oil India Limited)
 
 
Days after it slapped a notice directing Oil India Limited (OIL) to shutter operations, the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) has gone back on its order. In a statement issued on June 23, OIL said the pollution watchdog has withdrawn the closure notice while laying down certain conditions to be met by the company within a given timeframe.

As per reports, PCBA had directed OIL to shut down production and drilling activities at all of its installations at the Baghjan oilfield in Assam's Tinsukia district. The order reportedly came after the PCBA  found out that the company had allegedly started operations without obtaining prior consent from it to establish or operate. It had also cited "environmental transgressions" in its June 19 notice to OIL.

The development follows Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's June 21 statements pertaining to the PCBA order, where he said authorities need to be "more sensible". He had said that a number of industries and tea gardens in the upper Assam region are completely dependent on OIL, news agency PTI had reported.

Following the PCBA's closure notice, OIL had on June 21 said it would file a write petition before the Gauhati High Court to challenge the pollution control agency's decision in the matter.

Close

The blowout that happened at one of the wells at Oil India's Baghjan oilfield in the state on May 27 had been leaking gas uncontrollably for nearly a fortnight, after which it caught fire. Two firefighters of Oil India lost their lives in the inferno.

Several locals were evacuated following the explosion, which was brought under control over the next few days. However, even as mitigation efforts to cap the well are underway, flames continue to erupt from the well number 5 at the oilfield, where the blowout had originally happened.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #Assam #environment #India #oil india limited

