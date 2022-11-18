 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As COP27 comes to a close, a look at the Top 15 buzzwords from this climate conference

Sneha Mahale
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

From Implementation COP and The Paris Rulebook to nature-based solutions and methane emissions, check out what got everyone talking at this year’s climate summit.

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hosted COP27 from November 6-18, 2022. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For two weeks now, all eyes have been on COP27. The world watched as the climate conference in Egypt looked to build on COP26 and deliver action on an array of issues critical to tackling climate change.

Faced with a growing energy crisis stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, extreme weather events that left a trail of destruction and record greenhouse gas emissions, world leaders sought renewed solidarity between countries to come good on the Paris Agreement, for people and the planet.

As the discussions and deliberations continued, new terms and jargons were added to our climate lexicon. Here, we decode the terms that became the top talking points of COP27.

1. Carbon capture: One way to reduce carbon emissions. It involves capturing carbon dioxide produced from, say, power generation or steel production, and then transporting it and storing it deep underground. Fossil fuel-powered industries consider it an effective method to tackle global warming. Critics, however, feel it just gives them the licence to keep polluting.

2. Loss and damages: It refers to the devastation caused by extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. Developing countries that have done the least to cause the climate crisis are most at risk. For example, the 2022 floods that ravaged Pakistan. Quantifying these losses and who will pay for them have remained contentious topics at COP27.

3. Just transition: The term means moving to a climate-neutral and sustainable economy in a manner that is fair, inclusive and leaves no one behind so as to protect livelihoods, communities, industries and economies.