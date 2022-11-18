As COP27 comes to a close, a look at the Top 15 buzzwords from this climate conference

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hosted COP27 from November 6-18, 2022. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For two weeks now, all eyes have been on COP27. The world watched as the climate conference in Egypt looked to build on COP26 and deliver action on an array of issues critical to tackling climate change.

Faced with a growing energy crisis stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, extreme weather events that left a trail of destruction and record greenhouse gas emissions, world leaders sought renewed solidarity between countries to come good on the Paris Agreement, for people and the planet.

As the discussions and deliberations continued, new terms and jargons were added to our climate lexicon. Here, we decode the terms that became the top talking points of COP27.

1. Carbon capture: One way to reduce carbon emissions. It involves capturing carbon dioxide produced from, say, power generation or steel production, and then transporting it and storing it deep underground. Fossil fuel-powered industries consider it an effective method to tackle global warming. Critics, however, feel it just gives them the licence to keep polluting.

2. Loss and damages: It refers to the devastation caused by extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. Developing countries that have done the least to cause the climate crisis are most at risk. For example, the 2022 floods that ravaged Pakistan. Quantifying these losses and who will pay for them have remained contentious topics at COP27.

3. Just transition: The term means moving to a climate-neutral and sustainable economy in a manner that is fair, inclusive and leaves no one behind so as to protect livelihoods, communities, industries and economies.

4. CBDR: Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) is a principle outlined in the Kyoto Protocol which states that while all countries are responsible for addressing climate change, they are not equally responsible. It suggests that developed countries, who have historically generated the most emissions, take the lead in tackling the climate crisis.

5. Carbon offsetting: Refers to the removal or reduction of greenhouse gases from one place to compensate for emissions generated elsewhere. For example, a polluting company investing in an environmental project that plants trees.

6. The Paris Rulebook: These are guidelines that countries must use to plan, implement and finance climate actions under the 2015 Paris Agreement. The rulebook ensures the steps taken are transparent and fair, while allowing the international community to hold countries accountable for their commitments.

7. Implementation COP: COP27 in Egypt is often called “Implementation COP”. Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said he hopes it will be the moment when “the world moved from negotiation to implementation and where words were translated to actions”.

8. Carbon budget: It refers to the cumulative amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) that the world can emit to contain global warming and keep temperature rise within 1.5 degrees centigrade, as agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

9. Methane emissions: A more potent polluter than carbon dioxide, methane has a huge role to play in global warming. Methane emissions account for about 30 percent of the increase in the global temperature since industrialisation, and cutting it could have a deep and immediate impact on the climate. It’s why the UN announced a new system to track methane emissions from space, and the US pushed for stricter methane emissions standards at COP27.

Black carbon, methane and ground ozone are examples of SLCPs. (Image: Katie Rodriguez via Unsplash)

10. Decarbonization: The term refers to the process of reducing the amount of carbon, mainly in the form of carbon dioxide, that is emitted. This can essentially be done by moving to clean, alternative energy sources.

11. SLCPs: Short-Lived Climate Pollutants is the term given to those pollutants that stay in the air for a shorter duration than carbon dioxide but have a higher potential to warm the atmosphere. Black carbon, methane, tropospheric ozone, and hydrofluorocarbons are a few examples of SLCPs. These also have a harmful effect on people and ecosystems.

12. Nature-based solutions: They are actions to protect, sustainably manage, or restore natural or modified ecosystems as solutions, like fighting climate change or sustainable management of farms, fisheries, or forests. They help build resilience to climate change-induced threats like flooding and extreme heat.

13. Global stocktake: It is a five-yearly assessment of the parties that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement. The first will happen in 2023. The focus will be on how much each country has achieved and to assess the world’s collective progress towards reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement.

14. Carbon market: These are trading systems that turn greenhouse gas emissions into a commodity by giving them a price. COP27 saw renewed focus on carbon markets, as the US unveiled a new voluntary carbon trading scheme to boost private investments in clean energy projects in developing countries. A similar initiative was launched by African countries to unlock billions in climate finance and support economies across the continent.

It refers to the money - from private, public and alternative sources - that supports a reduction in greenhouse emissions, and helps build a country’s resilience to the negative impacts of climate change.