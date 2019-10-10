App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference

According to the government, the chief minister has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video conference in the session titled 'breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on October 11 after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on October 10.

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on October 11, a statement stated.

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on October 11, a statement stated.

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #environment #India

