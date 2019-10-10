Arvind Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on October 11 after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on October 10.

According to the government, the chief minister has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video conference in the session titled 'breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air'.

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on October 11, a statement stated.