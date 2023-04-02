April 2023: From Jacaranda to Pink Poui, India's Garden City is in bloom

Come March-April, Bengaluru wears its ‘Garden City’ sobriquet with elan. This is when the city blooms – and the best part is that the flowering trees are everywhere. And yes, stop and stare because this is a visual treat like no other. Keep a watch for some of these trees and keep looking in May, when the brilliant reds of the Gulmohar take over.

Tabebuia avellanedae and Tabebuia rosea

The Pink Tabebuia or Pink Trumpet (Tabebuia avellanedae) is a species native to South America that was first planted in Bengaluru during the British Raj. This was as part of their plan to give the streets a flowery makeover, and botanists like John Cameron and Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel are believed to have planted the first seeds in Lalbagh in the city. The best part is when the flowers bloom, most of the leaves are shed and the deep pink of the flowers is contrasted with a yellow centre. Another pink flower that blooms now is the Pink Poui (Tabebuia rosea) that traces its origins to Mexico and Venezuela. Planted towards the beginning of the Independence era, the flowers grow in clusters and are seen on most of the large roads in the city.

Pink Poui (Tabebuia rosea) was planted in the city around the time of Independence. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

Tabebuia argentea The bright yellow blossoms that dot the streets at this time are called the Tree of Gold (Tabebuia argentea) and originate from the tropical Americas. While the tree is not always entirely leafless when the flower is in bloom, the big flowering clusters manage to cover everything, making this tree visually compelling. These trees are usually found lining several streets as well as are part of several educational campuses in the city. Also called the Golden bell or silver trumpet, these flowers belong to the Bignoniaceae family and herald the onset of the summers.

