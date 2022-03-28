English
    Airlines in India emitted 84,322 kilotonnes of CO2 between 2016-2020: Govt

    Commercial aviation is responsible for about 2 to 3 per cent of the global carbon emissions.

    PTI
    March 28, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    Airlines in India emitted around 84,322 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere between 2016 and 2020, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

    "From 2016 to 2020, the estimated quantum of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions by Indian scheduled passenger airlines to/from domestic destinations is 50,854 kilotonnes and that to/from international destinations is 33,468 kilotonnes,” Singh said in a reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

    He said that to reduce CO2 emissions, airlines in the country have taken certain measures such as reduction of unwanted weight of aircraft, avoiding moisture or dirt accumulation in aircraft, and proper speed and flap management.

    "Measures taken by airports to promote renewable energy includes use of solar energy to meet electricity demands,” the minister said.

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has given up flying to reduce her personal carbon footprint, boosting the "flight shame" movement in Europe and other parts of the world.
