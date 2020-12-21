MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

Air quality remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may lead to breathing discomfort to people.

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 08:18 PM IST
Air Pollution

Air Pollution

The average air quality remained "very poor" in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, and "poor" in Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on December 21. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 391 in Ghaziabad, 366 in Greater Noida, 363 in Noida, 289 in Faridabad and 271 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may lead to breathing discomfort to people.

The average AQI on Sunday was 346 in both Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, 333 in Noida, 294 in Faridabad and 262 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.
PTI
TAGS: #Air pollution #environment #India #India Pollution tracker
first published: Dec 21, 2020 08:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.