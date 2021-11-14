Air quality in Delhi improves to 'very poor' from severe category

Battling severe pollution for several days that has forced the closure of schools, Delhi saw its air quality improve to “very poor” on November 14 morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) showed an overall reading of 386, as per SAFAR-India.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was also shrouded in smog as air quality remained “very poor”. The AQI of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida was recorded at 312, 368, 301 and 357, respectively.

The overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 338 at 9.05 am. In Delhi, the air quality index of Lodhi Road, Pusa Road, Chandni Chowk and Delhi airport was recorded at 295, 313, 352 and 321, respectively, according to the Sameer app.

Developed by the Central Pollution Control Bureau, Sameer (the Sanskrit word for wind or gentle breeze) information on air quality in more than 100 Indian cities.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 called an emergency meeting after the Supreme Court slammed the Centre and the state government over the rising air pollution in the national capital, rated as the world’s most polluted city in the world.

Kejriwal announced that in-person school classes in the national capital would remain shut for a week and employees at government offices would be asked to work from home for the same period.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," Kejriwal said.

"Government offices to operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible," the chief minister told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials and ministers of the Delhi government.

The government has also decided to bar construction activities in the national capital from November 14-17, he added.

The apex court had questioned the Delhi government decision to keep schools open.

“This is not the Centre’s but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?” it said. It cited AIIMS Director and pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria’s recent statement that “we are exposing children to pollution, pandemic and dengue”.

It also questioned the Delhi government about the status of the smog towers and emission control projects that it had planned.

(With inputs from PTI)