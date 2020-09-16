Aarey colony | MMRC begins clearing Metro 3 car shed site

Hinting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is keen on shifting the Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey forests, the work of removing construction material from the site has begun.

The car shed site is being closed and secured, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) project director SK Gupta told the Times of India.

He said that construction debris was being cleared out and pits were being filled so that they did not remain a safety hazard.

Soon after being sworn in as chief minister, Thackeray announced a stay on construction of metro carshed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony.

The proposed metro carshed in Aarey has been at the centre of a controversy due to the high number of trees that need to be cut with environmentalists in the past mounting several legal challenges to stall the construction.

Elaborating, Gupta said that no new work is being carried out at the Aarey site. "We are simply removing the materials. We stopped work, but there is a lot of material that had been brought in by the contractor. These are now being moved to another site," he told the newspaper.

The Maharashtra government decided on September 2 to declare approximately 600 acres of Aarey forest as reserve forest. "Approx 600 acres of open land being declared as forest while all rights of Adivasi communities will stand protected. Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited," Aaditya Thakeray tweeted.

Defending the decision, Uddhav Thackeray said on September 8 that experts were being consulted to find out how the metro rail carshed, which was being built in a part of the land in Aarey area, can be shifted without affecting the expenditure already incurred on it.

"It is our duty to protect flora and fauna as well as the environment along with development of infrastructure," the CM said.

Taking a swipe at leader of opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said, "It is true one shouldn't have ego while running a government. But we shouldn't go for shortcuts either. When you go for shortcuts, then trees are destroyed in the dark of the night."

Trees were axed in the night to pave the way for the construction of the carshed when Fadnavis was the CM and several activists who arrived at the site to stop the felling were detained and charged with various offences.