Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao make first video appearance post divorce; assure their fans that they are happy

Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other, said Amir Khan and Kiran Rao in a joint statement. (File image: Reuters)

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao made their first appearance together on July 4, a day after announcing their divorce on Saturday. In a video, the former couple can be seen holding hands and sharing smiles as they spoke about their changed relationship.

The video shared on social media by a paparazzi account shows Aamir saying in Hindi, "you all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family".

He went on to say that although their relationship has changed, they are still with each other. The actor also spoke about their NGO Paani Foundation saying that it is like their baby, implying that the divorce will have no effect on the work of the foundation.

"Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say", said Aamir.

Through a joint statement issued on July 4, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15-year marriage and their decision to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they said.