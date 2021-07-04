MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao make first video appearance post divorce; assure their fans that they are happy

In a video, the former couple can be seen holding hands and sharing smiles as they spoke about their changed relationship.

Moneycontrol News
July 04, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other, said Amir Khan and Kiran Rao in a joint statement. (File image: Reuters)

Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other, said Amir Khan and Kiran Rao in a joint statement. (File image: Reuters)


Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao made their first appearance together on July 4, a day after announcing their divorce on Saturday. In a video, the former couple can be seen holding hands and sharing smiles as they spoke about their changed relationship.

The video shared on social media by a paparazzi account shows Aamir saying in Hindi, "you all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family".







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

He went on to say that although their relationship has changed, they are still with each other. The actor also spoke about their NGO Paani Foundation saying that it is like their baby, implying that the divorce will have no effect on the work of the foundation.

"Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say", said Aamir.

Close

Related stories

Through a joint statement issued on July 4, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15-year marriage and their decision to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aamir Khan #Aamir Khan divorce #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India
first published: Jul 4, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.