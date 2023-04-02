 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEnvironment

50 years of Project Tiger | Remembering Kailash Sankhala, first director of Project Tiger

Preeti Verma Lal
Apr 02, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Kailash Sankhala joined the Indian Forest Service in 1953. For two decades, he managed wildlife sanctuaries including Sariska, Bharatpur, Banvihar, and Ranthambore, and even had a stint at the Delhi Zoo.

When Kailash Sankhala became director of Project Tiger in 1969, there were fewer than 300 tigers in the wild in India. (Photo courtesy Tiger Trust)

“Do nothing and don’t let anybody do anything.” Kailash Sankhala, Project Tiger’s first director, was convinced about his ‘doing nothing’ hypothesis in tiger conservation – do not interfere with the natural process and ensure least human interference.

Sankhala – Kailash to his friends and Tiger Man to the world - was, as if, to the forest born. Charming, but intolerant towards those who had scant respect for the laws of the jungle and the lives of the animals, Sankhala joined the Indian Forest Service in 1953. For two decades, he managed wildlife sanctuaries including Sariska, Bharatpur, Banvihar, and Ranthambore, but his stint at the Delhi Zoological Park changed the course of tiger conservation in the country.

(Photo courtesy: Tiger Trust)

Before he was appointed as the first director of Project Tiger in 1969, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handpicked Sankhala to lead the team studying forest conservation. Before the Wildlife Protection Act was promulgated in 1972, hunting was not illegal in India and the tiger population was dwindling fast. Sankhala spoke vociferously against hunting and commercial felling of trees, even listing the harsh realities at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a Gland (Switzerland) headquartered international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.