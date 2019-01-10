App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh region

Disaster Management Department said no loss of life or damage to property was reported so far.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region January 10, officials said.

The quake occurred at 8:22 am with its epicentre at 34.39 degrees north and 78.21 degrees east – 63.6 km north of Leh and 193.1 km east of Kargil - in Ladakh region, officials of the Disaster Management Department said.

They said no loss of life or damage to property was reported so far.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 11:50 am

tags #earthquake #environment #India #Ladakh

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.