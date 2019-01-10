4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh region

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region January 10, officials said.

The quake occurred at 8:22 am with its epicentre at 34.39 degrees north and 78.21 degrees east – 63.6 km north of Leh and 193.1 km east of Kargil - in Ladakh region, officials of the Disaster Management Department said.

They said no loss of life or damage to property was reported so far.