you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

19 G20 members, without US, recommit to Paris climate deal

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed on June 29 to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.

First Published on Jun 29, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #environment #G20 summit #Paris climate deal #world

