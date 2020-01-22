Akshay Kumar set to become highest-paid Bollywood actor with Rs 120 crore fee for next movie: Report

Akshay Kumar is expected to paid Rs 120 crore for his next movie, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. Bollywood Hungama quoted sources saying that the actor is on his way to become the highest-paid Bollywood actor.

The movie that is yet untitled is expected to feature Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in key roles, and is set to be released in the later half of 2020.

Reports of this deal have surfaced after the successful run of Kumar's latest release Good Newzz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

A source told the publication that the actor and his team believe that he deserves over Rs 100 crore in acting fees since he brings a lot of goodwill to the projects that he gets associated with. They also claim that his name attracts satellite and digital network offers in addition to the audience in huge numbers.

Akshay Kumar has delivered five back-to-back hits that have exceeded expectations at the box office, grossing over Rs 150 crore each. His three hits in 2019, namely Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 shored up Rs 154 crore, Rs 202 crore and Rs 194 crore respectively.