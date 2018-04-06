Why brands have shied away from Salman Khan, bringing down his brand value to 33% in 2017

Salman Khan: What started as a charitable cause soon turned into a successful business venture. Salman Khan’s Being Human brand that sells T-shirt and other merchandise is a roaring success. The actor is into businesses other than film production, harnessing his popularity to establish revenue streams in industries as diverse as entertainment, competitive sport, endorsements and branded clothing. The Being Human brand is licensed to Mandhana Retail Ventures, which operates dozens of outlets in various cities selling fashion accessories and apparel. The actor is also venturing into smartphones and has registered a trademark BeingSmart for his line of smartphones.

History is repeating itself for actor Salman Khan who dealt with a similar situation in 2015 when the verdict for the 2002 hit-and- run case was out and he was convicted. With Salman behind bars once again, the same questions and the same concerns are being discussed just like 2015. And one important worry is whether such controversies have impacted his brand value.

Salman’s movie bank may be full but when it comes to endorsements he has a small brand portfolio as compared to stars like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has been replaced by brands like ThumsUp, Revital with celebrities like Ranveer Singh and cricketer MS Dhoni. Salman’s endorsement fees ranges between Rs 4-5 crore.

According to brand experts, although Salman’s entertainment value is high his equation with brands is not very strong. And his controversial history, unpredictable and temperamental nature is also one reason for brands to shy away from signing him.

As per Duff & Phelps, the brand value of Salman Khan declined by approximately 33 percent in 2017 primarily due to a downward revision of the estimated endorsement fees. Once a star endorser for brands like Thums Up, Hero Honda bikes, etc, his endorsement kitty currently comprises more mass-appeal brands.

In 2015, a business analyst had pointed losses of around Rs 1,000 crore for ad agencies who had already invested on Salman Khan through different advertisements.

Another reason for Salman’s brand value going south is that companies are opting for young celebrities. Companies want to have a greater focus on youth, hence they feel that the face of their product brand should be a person with a youthful image to connect well with the target audience.

Even Coca-Cola didn’t renew its contract for Thums Up with Salman Khan for the first time since 2012 and instead signed Ranveer Singh who symbolizes youth. Millennials currently endorse 64 percent of the total brands endorsed by the top15 celebrities and constitute 63 percent of the total brand value.

Salman may not be a favrourite with brands but Being Human, owned by Salman Khan Foundation, is arguably the leader in the celebrity merchandising segment. The Being Human brand had sales of Rs 216 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017 and has grown at a CAGR of 19 percent over the last three years.