Why are Tamil movies not releasing in theatres? All you need to know about the ongoing strike and its financial implications

All is not well with the Indian film industry as the Tamil movie business is taking a hit due to the standoff between Tamil film producers and digital service providers (DSP) as the producers are demanding lower rates of the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) that the DSPs charge for the release and casting of movies on screens across India.

As screens operate digitally, exhibitors are in need of digital cinema equipment which is provided by DSPs. However, the producers are asking the service providers to bring down the prices by 25 per cent across the board.

What is the bone of contention?

President of Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), Vishal, is of the opinion that the industry has been spending a lot on VPF and that there should not only be a price cut but the fee should be withdrawn after a period of time. The terms and conditions laid down by TFPC is that Rs 12,000 should be paid as VPF and the fee should be done away with after three years.

The other side of the coin

Scenario has changed in the state post the replacement of film with digital cinema equipment for running movies in theatres. While releasing a movie in film would cost around Rs 60,000, to release it digitally, producers would have to shell out around Rs 22,500, depending on the package the digital service provider is offering. This has also helped in releasing more films, the proof of this is the number of film releases which has gone up to 300 from 50 in a year in 2005.

DSPs say that they are charging affordable prices and the pricing is flexible as well. The players were ready to negotiate the fee and bring it down to 14,000 per film from 22,500. However, the producers declined the offer.

What are the conditions laid down by TFPC to end the strike?

- Theatre owners should buy their own digital projectors

Or else producers will provide with an E-Cinema Projector from a TFPC preferred DSP vendor, charging 50 percent of the current VPF. This will help reduce or eliminate VPF.

-Theaters should introduce Flexible pricing. Different prices for different categories - Big-hero films, medium-budget films, small films and so on.

-If a theatre has 20 mins of interval, 14 mins will be given to Theaters/DSPs for advertisements.



Computerisation of ticketing



6 mins should be given to Producers for Trailer/Teasers

Provide DCR (Daily Collection Report) for each show to distributor before the beginning of the next show.

TFPC has also set a release regularization plan-

-No carpet bombing of screens for big films in Tamil Nadu

-Even big films will be restricted in total number of screens

- A movie can only release in 1 or 2 theaters in a locality

- Two small movies can also release with a big film

How is the strike affecting the Tamil film business?

From March 1, TFPC had stopped the release of films and since March 16 the Tamil Tamil film industry has also shutdown film shoots. Even movies that are being shot abroad will be put on hold from March 23.

If the strike continues around this time it will affect the industry deeply as this is a peak period for not just Tamil films but movies in general. Summer vacations are lucrative period for good box office collections. If the Tamil film business fails to ring its cash registers during this time it will spell bad news for the segment as it has already seen a 5 per cent de-growth in net domestic collections, which declined from Rs 9.96 billion in 2016 to Rs 9.46 billion in 2017. Footfalls also dropped from 140 million in 2016 to 126 million in 2017, according to a Ficci& EY 2018 report on the media and entertainment sector.