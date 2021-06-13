MARKET NEWS

Was craving for recognition for years: Sharib Hashmi on success of 'The Family Man'

The 45-year-old actor, who plays the happy-go-lucky intelligence officer JK Talpade on the Amazon Prime Video series, said he is inundated with congratulatory calls, messages from the audience, as well as industry peers, since the June 4 premiere of season two.

PTI
June 13, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
Sharib Hashmi.

Sharib Hashmi.

As somebody who dreamt of becoming a quintessential "hero" as a child, "The Family Man" star Sharib Hashmi's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a real-life success story, full of "ups and downs".

Hashmi is currently enjoying the fruits of his hard work with the overwhelming response towards the second season of "The Family Man". The 45-year-old actor, who plays the happy-go-lucky intelligence officer JK Talpade on the Amazon Prime Video series, said he is inundated with congratulatory calls, messages from the audience, as well as industry peers, since the June 4 premiere of season two.

'The Family Man' illustrates the flaws in India’s pop-culture imagination on the threat from China

The first season had set a benchmark for itself and it was an advantage for all of us. Personally, for season one I received a lot of love but this time the reaction has been crazy. This is happening for the first time in my career. I am on cloud nine. Things are out of control. "I didn't expect it to surpass my expectations and I am feeling very emotional about it. For years I was craving for recognition and I am glad I got it from JK, Hashmi told.
PTI
TAGS: #Amazon Prime Video series #JK Talpade #Sharib Hashmi #The Family Man
first published: Jun 13, 2021 05:19 pm

Take a Quick Survey