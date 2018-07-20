App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tweet talk: Mumbaikars react to Elphinstone Road station getting renamed as Prabhadevi

Some pointed out the 'devi analogy', while others lashed out at Railways' failure to maintain stations following the stampede debacle last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In another instance of discarding British-era names, the Western Railways on Tuesday renamed Elphinstone Road Station to Prabhadevi.

"Necessary changes are being made on station boards, indicators and public address systems for the benefit of passengers," read the Railways official notification.

Mumbaikars flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the renaming of the popular Mumbai suburb, with some pointing out the "devi analogy", while others lashed out at Railways' failure to maintain stations following the stampede debacle last year. Some even suggested that the government should spend money on filling potholes and fixing roads instead of renaming popular avenues.





One Twitter user stated that while Britishers were quintessential in establishing Mumbai's railroads, present-day government's contribution is only limited to changing station names.

Another user pointed out Railways' failure to rectify station announcements as the station was still being referred by its old name.

Some nostalgia-stricken users shared pictures of tickets issued with the name of Elphinstone Road station — for one last time.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Elphinstone Road station #India #Indian Railways #Trending News #Twitter reactions #Western Railways

