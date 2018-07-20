Tweet talk: Mumbaikars react to Elphinstone Road station getting renamed as Prabhadevi

In another instance of discarding British-era names, the Western Railways on Tuesday renamed Elphinstone Road Station to Prabhadevi.



The name of Elphinstone Road railway station on WR suburban section is changed to Prabhadevi from today ie 19th July, 2018. The new station code is PBHD. #WRUpdates @drmbct pic.twitter.com/gtVj1Ano35

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 19, 2018

"Necessary changes are being made on station boards, indicators and public address systems for the benefit of passengers," read the Railways official notification.

Mumbaikars flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the renaming of the popular Mumbai suburb, with some pointing out the "devi analogy", while others lashed out at Railways' failure to maintain stations following the stampede debacle last year. Some even suggested that the government should spend money on filling potholes and fixing roads instead of renaming popular avenues.

the most efficient way to deal with potholes and water logging is changing the name of Elphinstone Station.— Gaurav (@gauravgjain) July 18, 2018



good news mumbai ppl. forget potholes, falling trees, falling buildings, our government has worked very hard to change the name of Elphinstone Road station to Prabhadevi starting tomorrow #Progress — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) July 18, 2018



Welcome the renaming of Elphinstone Road Station to PRABHADEVI. What about the stinking toilets ? Will they remain as Elphinstone Road Station??. Renaming is easy, what about improving rail services. @PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/1dNcnffP1Q— Dolphy Dsouza (@dolphydsouza) July 19, 2018



Great news for Bombayites. Elphinstone station has been renamed Prabhadevi. So the stampede that took place there last year officially didn't happen. #Wankers — lindsay pereira (@lindsaypereira) July 17, 2018





Railways changed the name of Elphinstone Rd station to Prabhadevi. Poor Brits in the 19th Century they built Mumbai's railroads. In the 21st century our contribution is to change the Station names

— P.N.VIJAY (@pnvijay) July 18, 2018

One Twitter user stated that while Britishers were quintessential in establishing Mumbai's railroads, present-day government's contribution is only limited to changing station names.

Another user pointed out Railways' failure to rectify station announcements as the station was still being referred by its old name.



@WesternRly @PiyushGoyalOffc @PiyushGoyal the board still shows Elphinstone Road, the announcement still calls Prabhadevi as Elphinstone Road station. @drmbct Down local Bo slow, left Churchgate at 23.13 pic.twitter.com/eoloe1F3AW — Nikhil Deshmukh (@Nikhaiel) July 19, 2018





One of the last few Platform Tickets from Elphinstone Road station before the software change to Prabhadevi station. @mumbaiheritage pic.twitter.com/19YzCGLcXK

— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 18, 2018

Some nostalgia-stricken users shared pictures of tickets issued with the name of Elphinstone Road station — for one last time.