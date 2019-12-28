Top-10 movies that set the box office on fire in 2019; No 1 earned Rs 293 crore this year

The year was a good one for actor Akshay Kumar, with three of his releases making it to the list of highest grossers this year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 No 10 | Chhichhore | Release date: September 6 | Earnings: Rs 147 crore | (Image: Fox Star Studios) 2/10 No 9 | Saaho | Release date: August 30 | Earnings: Rs 149 crore | (Image: Yash Raj Films) 3/10 No 8 | Total Dhamaal | Release date: February 22 | Earnings: Rs 150 crore | (Image: Fox Star Studios) 4/10 No 7 | Kesari | Release date: March 21 | Earnings: Rs 152 crore | (Image: Zee Studios) 5/10 No 6 | Mission Mangal | Release date: August 15 | Earnings: Rs 193 crore | (Image: Fox Star Studios) 6/10 No 5 | Bharat | Release date: June 5 | Earnings: Rs 197 crore | (Image: AA Films/ T-Series) 7/10 No 4 | Housefull 4 | Release date: October 25 | Earnings: Rs 206 crore | (Image: Fox Star Studios) 8/10 No 3 | Uri: The Surgical Strike | Release date: January 11| Earnings: Rs 244 crore| (Image: RSVP Movies) 9/10 No 2 | Kabir Singh | Release date: June 21 | Earnings: Rs 276 crore | (Image: AA Films/ T-Series) 10/10 No 1 | War | Release date: October 2 | Earnings: Rs 293 crore | (Image: Yash Raj Films) First Published on Dec 28, 2019 07:49 am