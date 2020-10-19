Vijay Mallya had a photographic memory, chose to maintain playboy facade: Director of Bad Boy Billionaires episode

Netflix’s docuseries Bad Boy Billionaires: India was mired in controversy as soon as the September release date was announced. In an interview with Firstpost, Dylan Mohan Gray shares his experience of directing the episode which starred the story of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

What attracted you towards the Vijay Mallya story?

My first impression was -- flashy rich guy, a playboy-type; I've been living in India through the entire saga, so I felt that the story was fairly well-known. And once I started digging deeper and deeper into Mallya, I found that this person is not who he pretends to be in public. He's quite different. And the story isn't well-known. As someone who was vaguely familiar with what the story was, I found that it had been mis-portrayed in many ways. Here, I was confident that I could get a lot of (visual) material, which I wasn't confident about in the other cases. When I started talking to people, I found that they'd been quite — don't want to say brainwashed — but they were really indoctrinated by the media. I also found that there was a significantly higher level of interest in Vijay Mallya than there was in some of the other names that were being discussed. Also, if you look at the character of Vijay Mallya, I was able to get much closer to the man compared to some of the others, because he's known to be comfortable with being criticised.

Did you consider interviewing Vijay Mallya himself?

Yes, we looked at it. But there were legal problems considering his case was still ongoing. I think it would have been beneficial to find out about his early life, because there was very little archive material (audio, video or print) with respect to that. People can obviously fill in the blanks, like, for example, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has this immense amount of credibility, but I would also have liked to hear from the man himself.

If he was in the film, people might say that he's using it as a platform to defend himself. I understood that both these sides will resist any attempts to humanise this figure. So it was a balance that we had to strike. I didn't want to enter with any preconceived notions, except for the impression I had of the man, which was already pretty negative. And you know, even now I don't see him as a 'hero' or a 'villain'. I see him as a complex individual.

Is there anything during your research about Vijay Mallya that took you by surprise?

Many things. First of all, we always see this side of him where he's the party guy, he hangs around with young women. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and sort of coasting along, surrounded himself with 'yes men'. But all these things turned out to be false.

As everybody will tell you, that he has an absolute photographic memory, he's extremely knowledgeable about a variety of subjects. He's really into breeding horses and trading them, and we shot an entire segment on this that we didn't end up using in the film. He's got hundreds of horses, and he remembers every race result of all the horses by heart. He knows the name of virtually every employee that has worked for him, he remembers their phone numbers. Even someone with the credibility of Vir Sanghvi will tell you that Vijay Mallya will meet you after 25 years, and still remember your phone number. He speaks about seven languages. He slept very little, he would call his employees through the night.

And that's something that really made me curious as to why would he go around parading this playboy image, when he also craved a certain amount of respect for his intellect. For example: he arranged an honourary doctorate from a little-known institute in California for himself, so that people would call him Dr Mallya. If you want to be respected for your intellect, but at the same time you're also putting on a façade of a lightweight party-boy, it's a little strange.

People always kept saying that he got the alcohol business handed to him on a platter by his father, and that in India it's difficult to lose money in alcohol, which also has an element of truth to it. So, he took it upon himself to start something new, which was his own. He had a great business plan, he hired excellently. Then the initial success went to his head, and apart from that there were also factors outside of his control, like the 2008 Wall Street crash, a huge jump in crude prices, the taxes levied on the aviation industry. There was a miscalculation, and that's something he should have known. It was really an ego trip, while most others just stood around thinking maybe he really is the man with the Midas touch - which wasn't true.