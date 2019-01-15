App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

'The Accidental Prime Minister' gets clearance from Pakistan censor board

Producer of the movie Jayantilal Gada said the film will release in Pakistan on January 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

"The Accidental Prime Minister", featuring Anupam Kher in the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, is all set to hit the theatres in Pakistan after the censor board of the country cleared the film.

Producer of the movie Jayantilal Gada said the film will release in Pakistan on January 18.

"PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there. "I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister, too. I'm also thankful to Pakistan's Censor Board chairman for approving our film," he said in a statement.

The film, which is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.

Baru was Manmohan Singh's media adviser when the latter was the prime minister.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #The Accidental Prime Minister

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.