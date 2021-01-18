MARKET NEWS

Tandav makers offer unconditional apology for hurting Hindu sentiments unintentionally

The statement issued by Tandav maker Ali Abbas Zafar on January 18 reads: "The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 08:25 PM IST

The makers of the web series Tandav, which premiered on Amazon Prime on January 15, issued an “unconditional apology” after political drama raked controversy for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

The statements issued by Tandav maker Ali Abbas Zafar reads: “We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

“The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Tandav -- the web series featuring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, among a host of other leading Bollywood actors -- has a scene featuring actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, which several politicians have raised their voice against, stating it hurts Hindu sentiments.

While Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam had lodged a complaint against the makers of the web series at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar police station, BJP leader Manoj Kotak had sought directions from Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to ban Tandav.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon Prime Video #Hindu sentiments hurt #Tandav
first published: Jan 18, 2021 08:25 pm

