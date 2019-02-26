Surgical strike 2.0: IAF airstrikes a 'fitting reply' from 'new age India', says Bollywood

Retaliating to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control early on Tuesday and destroyed major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps by disposing 1000 kg bombs.

The attack being touted as 'Surgical Strike 2.0' is being lauded by all and sundry including multiple Bollywood celebrities. Here's what Bollywood actors had to say



A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . mdash; Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019



Here’s what they said:



Jai Hind! mdash; Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019



Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one. #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019