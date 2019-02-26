App
HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surgical strike 2.0: IAF airstrikes a 'fitting reply' from 'new age India', says Bollywood

The fitting reply that is being touted as Surgical Strike 2.0 is being lauded by all and sundry including multiple Bollywood celebrities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Retaliating to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control early on Tuesday and destroyed major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps by disposing 1000 kg bombs.

The attack being touted as 'Surgical Strike 2.0' is being lauded by all and sundry including multiple Bollywood celebrities. Here's what Bollywood actors had to say

Here’s what they said:








In pics | Surgical strike 2.0: Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Indian Air Force #Pulwama attack #surgical strike #video

