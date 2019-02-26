Surgical strike 2.0: IAF airstrikes a 'fitting reply' from 'new age India', says Bollywood

The fitting reply that is being touted as Surgical Strike 2.0 is being lauded by all and sundry including multiple Bollywood celebrities.
Retaliating to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control early on Tuesday and destroyed major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps by disposing 1000 kg bombs.
The attack being touted as 'Surgical Strike 2.0' is being lauded by all and sundry including multiple Bollywood celebrities. Here's what Bollywood actors had to sayHere’s what they said:
A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . mdash; Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019
Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019
Yaad Rahe.. naam, namak aur nishaan !!! Saluting our #indianairforce @IAF_MCC our leader and supreme commander @narendramodi @PMOIndia Jai Hind #SurgicalStrike2 #endterrorism
— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) February 26, 2019
So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. This is a new age India.
Jai Hind #istandwiththeforces #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2 https://t.co/uLxNE3AV0z— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind! mdash; Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019
Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one. #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack https://t.co/6dmzB7jNyb
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBackhttps://t.co/6dmzB7jNyb— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 26, 2019
In pics | Surgical strike 2.0: Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps
#Pakistan has not the political unity, the military discipline or the economic strength to go to war against any country, leave alone #India. Stop protecting terrorists and murderers. The rest will write itself. Salute #IAF. Jai Hind. https://t.co/P3oJ6Qu3OB
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 26, 2019