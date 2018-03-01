Sridevi no more: B-town loses its Chandni

Sridevi passed away at the age 54 in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. Here are some unknown facts about the legendary actress that ruled Bollywood for five decades.

The first woman superstar in the male-dominated film industry in India is no more, but her legend will remain etched in the minds of millions of people. Veteran actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.

She will be seen for one last time on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film "Zero".

With a career spanning over 40 years, the legendary actress made a come-back in Gauri Shinde’s 2012 hit film "English Vinglish" after almost a decade-long hiatus.

She was first seen in a devotional movie titled "Thunaivan", when she was four years old, Sridevi made a mark on screen with her performances as a child actor in films like "Kandan Karunai "(1967), "Poompatta" (1971), and "Agathiyar" (1972).

She was then seen in a supporting role in the film "Julie" (1975). The following year, she signed her first big film as the lead and was seen along with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in K Balachander’s "Moondru Mudichu". From there on, her career took-off and she was seen in numerous Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu movies including hits like "Moondram Pirai Johnny", "Vazhvey Maayam" and "Meendum Kokila".

The year 1979 saw Sridevi get her first big break in Bollywood in "Solva Savan", after which she was catapulted into the limelight and the next couple of years she delivered hits like "Sadma" and "Himmatwala".

In the 1980s and 90s, she was seen in multiple films along side Jitendra, Rishi Kapoor and other superstars of the time, which were all successful on the Box Office. Then came "Chandni" and the actress was famously given the film's title as a second name. Yash Chopra's 1989 film was an outright hit and one of Sridevi's finest performances as an actor. Way back in the late eighties, the movie that was made on Rs 2 crore budget, clocked Rs 5 crore at the Box Office.

"Guru", "Chaalbaaz", "Khuda Gawah", "Ladla", "Mr. India", "Judai" and several other big banner movies came from the actor that kept her in the limelight, until her marriage with director Boney Kapoor.

She took a decade-long break, only to return in 2012 in "English Vinglish". The film brought her back as a fine actor who can easily pull off a film without a male lead character. The film grossed close to Rs 39 crore. Her performance in "MOM" (2017) was brilliant and the film made close to Rs 32 crore.

Although in a cameo, Sridevi's last performance will be seen in "Zero".