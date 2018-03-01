RIP Sridevi: Mortal remains arrive in Mumbai, funeral tomorrow

Live now
Feb 27, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sridevi's mortal remains have reached Mumbai from Dubai and the funeral will take place tomorrow.
Plane carrying mortal remains of Sridevi has reached Mumbai airport. An ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor’s residence.
An ambulance from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital is at the airport to take her body to Boney Kapoor’s residence, reports News 18. Security has been stepped up.
Sridevi's mortal remains are being carried in the Embraer aircraft which is likely to land in Mumbai at around 09:30 pm, says a senior Mumbai airport official.
From romance to comedy to satire - there is no genre that the Sridevi had not mastered. While the industry shall not see the diva any longer on the silver screen, memories of her in the glowing orange chiffon sari, letting her hair down to Har kisiko nahi milta shall linger on. A walk through the biggest box office hits in the actor’s career.
Himmatwala (1983)- made close to Rs 12 crore at the box office
Sadma (1983)- made Rs 2 crore at the box office
Jaanbaaz (1986)- A super hit that clocked close to Rs 4.75 crore at the box office
Mr. India (1987)- An outright hit that made approximately Rs 5 crore at the box office
Chaalbaaz (1989)- It clocked close to Rs 4 crore at the box office
The Kapoor family has released an official statement giving out details of the funeral and last rites of the legendary actor Sridevi, reports News 18.
"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.
Kindly find all the details for tomorrow:
1. Condolences and last respects:
Date & Time : 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Address: Celebration Sports Club
Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053
The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.
2. Cremation Ceremony
Address : Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West
Date & Time : 28th Feb 3.30 pm onwards"
After completion of all local processes, mortal remains of Sridevi are now enroute to Mumbai, said Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri.
Last respects to late actress Sridevi will be paid at Celebrations Sports club in Mumbai between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm tomorrow, cremation will take place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium after 3:30 pm.
Indian consulate will now cancel the passport of late actor Sridevi and post all the formalities are complete.
Mortal remains of Sridevi has reached Dubai airport.
Sridevi's mortal remains will reach Mumbai by late evening.
The embalming process is complete and the mortal remains of Sridevi is being taken to the airport.
Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown back to India in a private jet.
What we know so far
-Dubai police has closed Sridevi's case
-Body has been handed over to the family, said Dubai government
-Actor's body has reached the embalming centre
What is the embalming process?
Embalming is the process of preserving the human body after death to delay decomposition. The body is drained of blood and gases and pumped with replacement fluids to temporarily slow its disintegration. While embalming is fairly common, it is rarely necessary or required by law -- contrary to popularly held opinion.
Sridevi's nephew has claimed the body from mporgue in Dubai. The actor's body will reach the embalming centre. The process was on hold for last two days due to the ongoing investigation. Her body will be taken to Al Muhaisana for the 90 minute process.
Prosecutor is trying to rule out foul play. In case, prosecutor finds something wrong, the case will be given back to the Dubai cops, Vicky Kapur, Executive Editor, Khaleej Times told CNN News 18.