RIP Sridevi: Mortal remains arrive in Mumbai, funeral tomorrow

From romance to comedy to satire - there is no genre that the Sridevi had not mastered. While the industry shall not see the diva any longer on the silver screen, memories of her in the glowing orange chiffon sari, letting her hair down to Har kisiko nahi milta shall linger on. A walk through the biggest box office hits in the actor’s career.

Himmatwala (1983)- made close to Rs 12 crore at the box office

Sadma (1983)- made Rs 2 crore at the box office

Jaanbaaz (1986)- A super hit that clocked close to Rs 4.75 crore at the box office

Mr. India (1987)- An outright hit that made approximately Rs 5 crore at the box office

Chaalbaaz (1989)- It clocked close to Rs 4 crore at the box office