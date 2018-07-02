Sanju sets news records as it becomes highest grossing weekend release

Sanju has become the highest weekend grosser of year-to-date (YTD) leaving behind the likes of Padmaavat and Race 3. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film could well be on its way to become the highest earning movie of the year.

At Rs 120 crore Sanju is Rs 6 crore ahead of Padmaavat (that had a five day extended weekend release) and Rs 10 crore ahead of Race 3.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic is not just the highest weekend grosser in terms of collections in India, but has done exceptionally well in terms of overseas numbers.

According to Boxofficeindia, Sanju crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide in its first weekend becoming the third film in history to do this after Sultan and Bahubali - The Conclusion.

While Sultan was released during Eid, it went on to collect Rs 210.12 crore worldwide in the first weekend, Bahubali: The Conclusion earned Rs 209.68 crore. Sanju comes in close with a Rs 209. 68 crore worldwide opening weekend collection.

“The way the film is going it could cross all records set by a Hindi movie and make Rs400 crore at the Indian box office during its lifetime run. We must not take Bahubali into consideration because it wasn’t a Hindi movie. It was a translation,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

If we consider an outright Hindi movie record, Sanju has to beat Dangal’s record at around Rs 370-Rs 380 crore to become the highest grossing movie of all time.

Much to the industry’s relief this has been the best move from Ranbir Kapoor in terms of choice of role. “Ranbir had made a few mistakes in terms of projects he took up but he was never out of race. He is back on the right track and Sanju’s success will translate into more remuneration, more endorsements and a fatter pay cheque for Kapoor,” Mohan added.