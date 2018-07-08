Sanju collections strong at Rs 233.4 crore on second Saturday

According to early estimates by Box Office India, Sanju's second Saturday collection is the third highest in Bollywood, following Bahubali - The Conclusion (around Rs 26 crore) and Dangal (Rs 22 crore)
Sanju is minting money for Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor at the box office. The Sanjay Dutt biopic raked in Rs 21 crore on its second Saturday and has raked in close to Rs 233.5 crore at the box office.
According to early estimates by Box Office India, Sanju's second Saturday collection is the third highest in Bollywood, following Bahubali - The Conclusion (around Rs 26 crore) and Dangal (Rs 22 crore).
"The film should deliver around Rs 255-260 crore after the second weekend. The way it is progressing, it could go on to become the highest grossing film of 2018. After two weeks it still has plenty of gas left in the tank," reads Box Office India's second weekend report.