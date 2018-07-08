App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanju collections strong at Rs 233.4 crore on second Saturday

According to early estimates by Box Office India, Sanju's second Saturday collection is the third highest in Bollywood, following Bahubali - The Conclusion (around Rs 26 crore) and Dangal (Rs 22 crore)

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Sanju is minting money for Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor at the box office. The Sanjay Dutt biopic raked in Rs 21 crore on its second Saturday and has raked in close to Rs 233.5 crore at the box office.

According to early estimates by Box Office India, Sanju's second Saturday collection is the third highest in Bollywood, following Bahubali - The Conclusion (around Rs 26 crore) and Dangal (Rs 22 crore).

"The film should deliver around Rs 255-260 crore after the second weekend. The way it is progressing, it could go on to become the highest grossing film of 2018. After two weeks it still has plenty of gas left in the tank," reads Box Office India's second weekend report.

While Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his comeback, Salman's Khan's Eid release is not having a great time at the box office. Race 3 collections have been going down fast after the release of Sanju. The film has hardly added anything to its coffers after Sanju's release and will probably run till week five only and finish a couple of lakhs over the Rs 166 crore mark.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 09:03 pm

