Salman Khan hopes to get third time lucky as he launches Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal

Every year, Bollywood is greeted by movies starring newcomers. Most of the new kids on the block belong to the kith and kin of the families that are already a part of the industry. That was seen last year when Karan Johar launched Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak. Later, Abhishek Kapoor launched Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath, who was later also seen in Simmba just a few weeks down the line.

Now in 2019, Salman Khan is ready to launch Mohnish Behl's daughter Pranutan Nehl alongside his childhood friend's son Zaheer Iqbal.

Other than the fact that both Pranutan and Zaheer would be waiting with bated breath to check out how do audiences respond to their unusual love story, Salman, who is presenting this movie, will hope the movie generates the right kind of buzz.

Reason? His earlier two attempts to bring newcomers in the industry didn't really set the cash registers ringing. Though he went all out to ensure that both Hero as well as Loveyatri's success at the box office, neither emerged as successful commercial movies when it came to theatrical business.

Hero [2015] was the bigger film between the two, what with lot of hype surrounding the Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer. Considering the fact that this was the remake of Subhash Ghai's superhit movie that had made Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri household names back in the 80s, there were high hopes from the film.

Moreover, the names in contention were quite notable as well, what with Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi pairing up with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. With Nikkhil Advani entrusted to launch the star kids, the platform was quite solid as well. Hence, there were no complaints whatsoever about the effort that he put into making sure that everyone knew about the film that was in the making.

As a result, the film took a good opening as well, what with Rs 6.85 crore coming on the very first day of release. Considering the fact that Karan Johar's Student of the Year [2012], where he launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhat and Sidharth Malhotra, had opened at 7.48 crore and Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti [2014] with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had collected Rs 6.63 crore on its release, this was actually a good opening for Hero. However, the film couldn't quite cover the distance and ultimately folded up under the Rs 35 crore mark.

That said, though Sooraj and Athiya didn't quite go on a signing spree over the years gone by, the former would next be seen in Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance, while latter has started shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Meanwhile, Salman also had huge plans for his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. He launched him with great fanfare in Loveyatri [2018] and brought on board a newbie Warina Hussain opposite him. The film did have pleasant music to support it as well but then somehow there was hardly any buzz or hype around it.

Unlike Hero, which had developed good curiosity around it en route release, Loveyatri was largely flat on its release even though Salman was putting a lot of muscle into it right till the day of the film's arrival. The entire Khan 'khandaan' was positive that this entertaining love story would get good audience for itself but the paying 'junta' had made up its mind already.

As a result, the opening of the film was quite low, what with just 2 crore coming on Friday. There wasn't much follow through either and the lifetime stayed well under the 15 crore mark. There are talks though that both Ayush and Warina are gearing up for their respective next films and yet again, Salman would be the guiding force behind it all, though it has to be seen if he steps in as a producer again.

The shining part about both his earlier launches has been that Salman has ensured good production values and classy set up for each of these newcomers, hence ensuring that the overall set up does look impressive. That seems to be hallmark of Notebook as well, the promo of which has made a good first impression. A love story about a young couple who have never met and basically connect through a notebook, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who earned good acclaim with Filmistaan and later also made Mitron, which released last year.

Now that the film is set to release in a month from now (on 29th March), it is not just Pranutan and Zaheer who would be looking forward to the outcome but also Salman, who would indeed want his proteges to find good commercial success as well as critical acclaim.

After all, the man has launched many female leads opposite him in the form of Sonakshi Sinha [Dabangg], Zareen Khan [Veer], Daisy Shah [Jai Ho] and Sneha Ullal [Lucky - No Time For Love], and he would indeed want the best for the new kids as well.