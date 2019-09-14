Rs 200 crore club welcomes 3 debutant directors! Mission Mangal, Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike new entrants in the club

Setting a new record, as many as three directors have debuted with a double century in quick succession in a single calendar year. This has never happened before and that makes this superb feat achieved by Jagan Shakti, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aditya Dhar all the more remarkable.

It all started when Uri - The Surgical Strike turned out to be an all-time blockbuster early this year. When first time director Aditya Dhar brought to fore this action packed tale based on real life incidents, no one imagined that the film would enter 100 crore Club.

However, the Vicky Kaushal starrer was loved by one and all, and as a result after a (relatively) modest start of 8.20 crore, it multiplied manifold to result in a lifetime of 244.20 crore.

A few months later came Kabir Singh. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a prior experience of making the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, but to remake the same story in Hindi was always going to be a different ballgame altogether.

However, the filmmaker stuck to his conviction and didn't change even a frame of it while making his Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh. With a rock solid opening of 20.21 crore, the romantic musical drama went on to score really huge and ended its lifetime run at 278.24 crore.

Now in a different territory altogether, Jagan Shakti has scored a blockbuster with Mission Mangal which has just gone past the 200 crores mark.

It took the best start of them all, courtesy Akshay Kumar as the leading man and the Independence Day release further helping the cause. Still, despite a thunderous start of 29.16 crore, not many would have thought that the family sci-fi affair would have enough legs to actually knock the doors of the 200 Crore Club as well.

For Bollywood, this is indeed a rare accomplishment as even to get three double centuries in a calendar year is a big deal indeed. However, in 2019 the only directors who have actually managed this are all first timers, which demonstrates yet again that the industry as well as audiences are receptive to new talent.

In fact prior to Jagan Shakti, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aditya Dhar making such a fantabulous debut, the only other filmmaker who hit a double century with his debut flick was Sajid Nadiadwala, who scored this feat with Salman Khan movie's Kick.

Now one waits to see if the good run of debutants would continue for the remainder of the year.

In terms of the notable films with first time directors, and the ones that carry the potential of entering the 200 Crore Club, there are only a handful ahead. Incidentally both feature Akshay Kumar in the lead. While Housefull 4 has Farhad Samji as the director, Good News would see Raj Mehta making his debut.

Incidentally, Farhad has already made a couple of films, but as a co-director with brother Sajid Samji. After Housefull 3 and It's Entertainment, both with Akshay Kumar, he is now going solo with Housefull 4.

On the other hand Raj Mehta has been a long standing assistant of movies coming from Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, and would now be making his debut with latter's Good News.