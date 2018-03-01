RIP Sridevi: Hindi cinema’s first female superstar broke barriers to make a mark

From a career spanning five decades, to becoming the queen of Indian cinema often eclipsing her male costars, and making a successful comeback after a 10-year hiatus, Sridevi’s journey in the film industry has truly been a memorable one.

The iconic actress, who died in Dubai on February 24, was accorded an equally iconic farewell in Mumbai today. Thousands of her fans were present to bid adieu to "Chandni" as she was cremated with full state honours.

All this is a rare sight for an actress in the Indian film industry, but her rise to stardom after starting off as a four-year-old is rightly earned. She made her Bollywood debut in 1978 and in no time became Hindi cinema’s first female superstar.

She went on to deliver numerous box office hits and became the highest paid actress of her time. For each movie she commanded around Rs 14- 20 lakh and used to earn twice as much as her contemporaries.

After dominating the industry in the 1980s, the actor took a break from films in 1997 and that’s when it was speculated that Sridevi would not return on the big screen. However, she proved everyone wrong and made a comeback after almost 15 years in Gauri Shinde’s film "English Vinglish" in 2012.

She received critical acclaim on her second stint and the film performed well at the box office. In India, the film grossed Rs 53.10 crore on a Rs 26-crore budget and minted Rs 78.56 crore in worldwide collections.

At the peak of her career, Sridevi bagged endorsement deals from brands such as LUX and Dabur Amla that added to her fortunes. On her return as well, many brands reposed their faith in her. One of her recent ad campaigns was for ‘Ching’s Secret’, meal recipes for Indian-Chinese cuisine. In 2010 she became the face of Vanish detergent and two years later for Tanishq jewellery.

In a 2013 interview with Economic Times, Jyoti Narain, executive director of Gurgaon-based Wital See Marketing that launched Wee Stores, said, “It took just a few minutes to decide that Sridevi would be the best bet for his new chain of multibrand retail stores.”According to industry estimates, Sridevi charged Rs 1 crore as brand endorsement fees.

Media reports suggest that Sridevi’s combined net worth between her and husband Boney Kapoor was USD 35 million and the actress' annual income was pegged at Rs 13 crore.

In 2017, Sridevi tried again in films and was seen in Ravi Udyawar's "MOM", but the film didn't do as well as "English Vinglish", and grossed Rs 31.27 crore. This isn't the last time that fans would see her on celluloid. She has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film "Zero", where she will be seen playing herself.

Be it language barriers or not having a godfather in the industry, nothing stopped this diva to make it to the top. Her punctuality, commitment to cinema and her versatility bagged her 300 films which has left a rich legacy for her fans.