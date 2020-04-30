RIP Rishi Kapoor | Here are some of the best films of the iconic actor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, after a long battle with leukemia. As soon as the news of his demise broke, heartfelt condolences and tributary messages started pouring in from his friends, fans and loved ones. From ‘Mera Naam Joker’ to ‘102 Not Out’, the actor has given us a plethora of remarkable performances to remember him by. Let's take a look at some of his best films. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)