you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIP Rishi Kapoor | Here are some of the best films of the iconic actor

From ‘Mera Naam Joker’ to ‘102 Not Out’, the actor has given us a plethora of remarkable performances to remember him by forever

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, battling long with leukaemia. As soon as the news of demise of Bollywood's iconic and most charming actor broke, heartfelt condolences and tributary messages started pouring in from his friends, fans and loved ones. From 'Mera Naam Joker' to '102 Not Out', the actor has given us a remarkable memory with his role to remember him forever. Take a look at some of his best film. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
1/16

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, after a long battle with leukemia. As soon as the news of his demise broke, heartfelt condolences and tributary messages started pouring in from his friends, fans and loved ones. From ‘Mera Naam Joker’ to ‘102 Not Out’, the actor has given us a plethora of remarkable performances to remember him by. Let's take a look at some of his best films. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)

Mera Naam Joker | 1970 (Image: Wikipedia)
2/16

Mera Naam Joker | 1970 (Image: Wikipedia)

Bobby | 1973 (Image: imdb.com)
3/16

Bobby | 1973 (Image: imdb.com)

Amar Akbar Anthony | 1977 (Image: Wikimedia)
4/16

Amar Akbar Anthony | 1977 (Image: Wikimedia)

Karz | 1980 (Image: Wikipedia)
5/16

Karz | 1980 (Image: Wikipedia)

Prem Rog | 1982 (Image: Wikimedia)
6/16

Prem Rog | 1982 (Image: Wikimedia)

Chandni | 1989 (Image: imdb.com)
7/16

Chandni | 1989 (Image: imdb.com)

Saagar | 1985 (Image: imdb.com)
8/16

Saagar | 1985 (Image: imdb.com)

Hum Kisise Kum Naheen | 1977 (Image: WIkimedia)
9/16

Hum Kisise Kum Naheen | 1977 (Image: WIkimedia)

Kapoor & Sons | 2016 (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
10/16

Kapoor & Sons | 2016 (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)

Agneepath | 2012 (Image: imdb.com)
11/16

Agneepath | 2012 (Image: imdb.com)

102 Not Out | 2018 (Image: imdb.com)
12/16

102 Not Out | 2018 (Image: imdb.com)

Do Dooni Chaar | 2010 (Image: imdb.com)
13/16

Do Dooni Chaar | 2010 (Image: imdb.com)

Namastey London | 2007 (Image: imdb.com)
14/16

Namastey London | 2007 (Image: imdb.com)

Student Of The Year | 2012 (Image: bookmyshow.com)
15/16

Student Of The Year | 2012 (Image: bookmyshow.com)

Mulk | 2018 (Image: imdb.com)
16/16

Mulk | 2018 (Image: imdb.com)

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Entertainment #RIP Rishi Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor death #Slideshow

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.