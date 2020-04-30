App
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 11:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIP Rishi Kapoor | A pictorial tribute to the versatile performer

The actor will be remembered for effortlessly portraying varied roles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The 70s' Bollywood heartthrob, Rishi Kapoor, passed away at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on April 30. Let’s give a pictorial tribute to the lover boy, taking a look back at his life and career. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
The actor was born on September 4, 1952, and made his debut in Hindi cinema as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Mera Naam Joker,’ for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
As an adult, he had his first lead role in ‘Bobby’ in 1973, romancing Dimple Kapadia. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor that year. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
Thus marking the beginning of a successful career, Rishi Kapoor went on to star in over 90 films over the next four decades. Some of his earlier films include Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Chandni. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
He stole the screen with his versatile acting and became Bollywood’s heartthrob. In the second half of his acting career too, Rishi Kapoor did many blockbuster films, playing different character roles in films like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, Student of the Year, Mulk. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
Rishi Kapoor met the love of his life, Neetu Kapoor, in 1974 while shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’. They tied the knot in 1981. (Image: News18)
The couple have two kids, Riddhima and Ranbir. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor in a photo together. (Image: Reuters)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor with friend Anupam Kher and wife Neetu Kapoor. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
Rishi Kapoor with Sanjay Dutt and son Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
In 2017, Rishi Kapoor penned his first book, which was his autobiography titled ‘Khullam Khulla.’ (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor performs with his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Singapore. (Image: Getty Images)
In 2018, the veteran actor was diagnosed with leukemia, for which he was undergoing treatment in the US for a year. Ranbir and Riddhima travelled often to meet their ailing father. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
The actor returned to India in September last year. On April 29, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai but unfortunately lost his battle against leukemia on April 30. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
Tributes started pouring in for the veteran actor after the sudden demise of the powerhouse talent. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap)
He was last seen in ‘102 Not Out’, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the actor was shooting for his next film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ along with Juhi Chawla. The film is now left unfinished. (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Apr 30, 2020 11:52 pm

