RIP Rishi Kapoor | A pictorial tribute to the versatile performer

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on April 30. Here we take a look at the finest moments of a glittering career. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 2/16 The actor was born on September 4, 1952, and made his debut in Hindi cinema as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor's film 'Mera Naam Joker,' for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 3/16 As an adult, he had his first lead role in 'Bobby' in 1973, romancing Dimple Kapadia. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor that year. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 4/16 Rishi Kapoor went on to star in over 90 films over the next four decades. Some of his notable movies include Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Chandni. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 5/16 He stole the screen with his versatile acting and became Bollywood's heartthrob. In the second half of his acting career too, he featured in many blockbuster movies like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons and Student of the Year. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 6/16 He met the love of his life, Neetu Kapoor, in 1974 while shooting for 'Zehreela Insaan'. They tied the knot in 1981. (Image: News18) 7/16 The couple has two kids - Riddhima and Ranbir. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 8/16 Rishi Kapoor with his brothers - Rajiv and Randhir. (Image: Reuters) 9/16 Seen here with Anupam Kher and wife. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 10/16 Seen here with Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 11/16 In 2017, his autobiography titled 'Khullam Khulla' hit bookstores. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 12/16 Ranbir Kapoor performs with his father at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Singapore. (Image: Getty Images) 13/16 In 2018, the veteran actor was diagnosed with leukemia. he had to go to the US for treatment. Ranbir and Riddhima travelled often to meet their ailing father. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 14/16 The actor returned to India in September last year. On April 29, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai but unfortunately lost his battle against leukemia on April 30. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 15/16 Tributes started pouring in for the veteran actor on social media. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) 16/16 He was last seen in '102 Not Out', starring Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the actor was shooting for his next film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' along with Juhi Chawla. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Apr 30, 2020 11:52 pm