Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital

Remo D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:26 PM IST
Remo D'Souza. (Image: Facebook)

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack.

According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kokilaben hospital.

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI.

The hospital sources said the "Race 3" director was admitted today afternoon.

"He's stable now and under observation," sources added.

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".
PTI
TAGS: #Entertainment #India
first published: Dec 11, 2020 06:00 pm

