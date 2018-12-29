Ranveer Singh ends 2018 on a huge high, records biggest-ever opening with Rohit Shetty's Simmba

Joginder Tuteja

Ranveer Singh is clearly on a roll, both personally as well as professionally. If he started the year with a bang by turning antagonist in Padmaavat, a few weeks back he got married to the love of his life, Deepika Padukone. Soon, he began promotions for his Simmba and with the Rohit Shetty directed film promising to be an unabashed masala entertainer, the results are there to be seen.

The film has not just taken a fantastic all around opening at the box office, it has also turned out to be a record outing for Ranveer Singh. The flick has minted Rs 20.72 crore at the box office on its very first day, which is the best number ever that has been generated by a Ranveer Singh-starrer on Day One. Before this, the record was held by Padmaavat, which raked in Rs 19 crore and now Simmba has surpassed that number as well.

Padmaavat was a much bigger film set on a huge canvas. However, it fell short due to a fractured release owing to controversies surrounding it. However, Simmba had no such troubles.

It didn't see all that simple to begin with though since its release has been just a week after Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai's biggie Zero. Zero had a huge Christmas release and there was a point in time around four weeks back when it had appeared that Simmba would struggle to get a major release for itself. There was this whole debate around sharing of screens, both at multiplexes as well as single screens, and it was being widely speculated that Zero would retain maximum share while Simmba would struggle.

However, things sorted out a couple of weeks back and later there was no debate whatsoever when Zero turned out to be a commercially failure story after its opening weekend itself. This is when it became clear that Simmba would see a huge release for itself and the results are there to be seen with a fantastic all around start that the action-drama-comedy has taken.

Meanwhile for Ranveer, the movie has turned out to be a huge win already since this is yet another instance of him gaining a double digit start. One look at the opening day number of some of his last few releases gives a clear picture:

Simmba - Rs 20.72 crore

Padmaavat - Rs 19 crore

Gunday - Rs 15.86 crore

Ram Leela - Rs 15.73 crore

Bajirao Mastani - Rs 12.80 crore

Dil Dhadakne Do - Rs 10.50 crore

Befikre - Rs 10.36 crore

Ranveer's consistency at the box office is paying off and Simmba is also looking to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

As for Bollywood, 2018 is ending on a high, which will be a relief for everyone in the industry and also audiences in general, who are getting their fair share of entertainment.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. He loves the word 'Bollywood' and truly believes that it has a ring to it that is sweeter than 'Hollywood')