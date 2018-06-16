Race 3 clocks highest opening of 2018 so far, surpassing Padmaavat & Baghi 2

Like every year, Salman Khan has an Eid release this year too and it hasn’t broken the tradition of raking in loads of money at the box office. While critiques have mostly tagged the film as disappointing and a missed opportunity for director Remo D'Souza, the hefty opening day collection has kept the hope alive for analysts. With an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore Race 3 has turned out to be the highest opener for 2018 leaving behind hits like Padmaavat and Baghi 2.

While people generally celebrate Eid with Bhai’s releases, this time around its release clashed with Eid and that has kept away a large chunk of the people away from theatres. But the weekend should bring in better numbers. Entering the hundred crore club doesn’t look very difficult for Race 3. However, the hundred crore mark was never the target of any of Bhai’s hit films. Analysts expect Race 3 to duplicate numbers of his past hit releases and garnered at least Rs 200 crore at the box office during its lifetime run.

For the records, Race in 2008 clocked close to Rs 7 crore while Race 2 in 2013 garnered about Rs 14 crore on its opening day.

According to Boxofficeindia analysis, Veere Di Wedding continued to do well for the second week in a row, raking in Rs 18.25 crore at the box office this week and taking its total collections to Rs 72.75 crore. The drop in viewership in week two was 66 percent. The film is a hit but analysts expect viewership to drop in the third week due to stiff competition from Race 3.

However, the film's collections should still be able to cross the Rs 75 crore mark. Audience appreciation has been limited to metros, especially Delhi NCR, but that is more than enough for this film, analysts said. The film has netted in Rs 18 crore in Delhi NCR, which is 25 percent of the films total business coming from one city and its four satellite towns.