Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

An online petition has been started in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador after the actor congratulated the Indian Air Force for the air strike across the Line of Control in the neighbouring country.

On February 26, the actor had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The strike came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.



Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces

"Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces," Chopra wrote on Twitter.