App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

On February 26, the actor had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed's terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An online petition has been started in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador after the actor congratulated the Indian Air Force for the air strike across the Line of Control in the neighbouring country.

On February 26, the actor had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The strike came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces," Chopra wrote on Twitter.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Entertainment #IAF #IAF Air Strike #JeM #Pakistan #UNICEF

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.