Looking to repeat Padmaavat success, filmmakers refuse to give up on period films despite controversies

Even though Bollywood period dramas end up spinning controversies filmmakers muster the courage to explore more in that arena, thanks to the success of such films.

Padmaavat, which was scheduled for release last year, hit the theatres in 2018 because many contested with the content of the film. Nonetheless no protests or threats stopped the film from winning audience and it stood strong at the box office. The Deepika Padukone-starrer managed to earn more than Rs 280 crore despite delay in release and ban in a few states.

Padmaavat’s huge collection is an encouragement for those who wish to bring more historical content to the big screen. And there are many in the industry who are still vouching for period drams.

Looking at the upcoming releases of 2018, it seems Bollywood is in no mood to compromise on its creative freedom and fascination with history.

Period films slated for release this year

Starting on a high note with Padmaavat, the next period drama that 2018 will see is Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi which will hit the theatres on May 11.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, the film will revolve around Bhatt’s character who hails from Kashmir, marries a Pakistani officer, to spy for the Indian Intelligence.

According to trade pundits, the film is likely to rake in Rs 60 crore. The film’s budget ranges between Rs 25 crore and Rs 35 crore.

Not many would be aware of the story of India’s first Olympic gold medal winner as a free nation in 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. Akshay Kumar will be telling the story which was hidden in the pages of history books with his film Gold, directed by Reema Kagti. The film is likely to collect Rs 150 crore at the box office. Expected to release on August 15, the film is budgeted at Rs 45 crore.

History lessons on Jhansi ki Rani will get a quick revision when Kangana Ranuat’s film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi will hit the big screen. Initially set for an April release, the film has been postponed to enhance its war scenes. According to media reports, the film is made at a budget of Rs 80 crore and is likely to earn Rs 150 crore.

Three more period dramas that will bring history on the big screen are Kesari, another Akshay Kumar offering, Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial Panipat and Yash Johar’s fifteen-year-old dream project Kalank. All the three films are slated for 2019 release.

What’s industry’s opinion on period dramas?

"History is a treasure house of stories. We cannot preclude history from creative endeavours. I would like to make a historical film even today," said director Ketan Mehta in an interview to PTI.

"We have a long, respectable history and cinema is the biggest medium to bring it to the people." said producer Kamal Jain who is also part of Manikarnika.

He added that while making a historical film, makers should do thorough research and stay true to the subject and even if they take cinematic liberties, they should ensure sentiments of people are not hurt. "History has to be thoroughly researched.”