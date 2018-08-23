Payment row: Bengali TV channels forced to fill slots with award shows and old films

Moneycontrol News

A dispute between West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum and Welfare Association of Television Producers (WATP) over payment has forced Bengali TV channels play old films and award shows to fill the slots.

Stalling of shooting of new episodes has meant channels have been forced to show fillers like Star Jalsha Parivar Awards, Tele Academy Awards and movies like ‘Jio Pagla’ and ‘Kelor Kirti’.

As per a report by The Times of India, the general practice with channels had been to lock bulk of advertising for pujas and Diwali, which has suffered due to this stand-off.

Some channels are also contemplating showing old tele films of topline Tollywood directors. Another option is to show dubbed serials however, that is an expensive option which the channels will resort to, only if things go absolutely out of hand. The last option would be to generate content outside Bengal.

All channels are expecting some solution once the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets the parties. CM has been informed of the losses incurred due to the standoff between Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India.