you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu celebrate their win at iReel Awards 2019, thank fans for love and support

The second edition of the iReel Awards took place in Mumbai on Monday night. Pankaj Tripathi was declared the Best Actor (Drama) at the event.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The second edition of the iReel Awards was a gala event with the best talent in the web space bagging top honours for the home-grown web series which have shown great ingenuity, quality and brilliance this year, and changed the landscape of OTT platforms.

The prestigious iReel awards ceremony came to a conclusion on Monday night, with glitz and glamour descending at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Sahar. Netflix's Delhi Crime took home the top honour in the Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Best Actress in a Lead Role (Drama) categories. The gritty true-crime story, created by Richie Mehta, won hearts of the jury members and the miniseries shined in the night.

While Pankaj Tripathi raced ahead in the Best Actor Drama series. Shefali Shah of Delhi Crime was picked as the Best Actor Drama (Female). Post the event, the winners of iReel Awards 2019 took to their social media to share their win and thank fans for loving their characters and shows.

Pankaj shared a picture with his co-star Mirzapur Divyenndu, who also won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for the web show and wrote, "Thank you all for your love," Divyenndu wrote, "Papa aur Munna dono ko yeh bahut saara pyaar aur sammaan dene me liye dhanyawaad!! Proud feel hue hum!! (sic)."

Divyenndu also shared another picture with the award and captioned it as, "Thank youuuuuuuuuuu for accepting Munna!! Dil se This one is for the MIRZAPUR family!! (sic).







Thank you all for your


Amol Parashar who lifted up the trophy for Best Actor (Comedy) for essaying the role of Chitvan in TVF's Tripling season 2 too shared a post thanking his fans. He wrote, "It happened guys! Thanks for all the love Jaise chitvan aap sabka hai, yeh award aap sabka hai #BestMadafaqaActor #iReelAwards2019 (sic)."

Sumukhi Suresh and Mukul Chaddha, who were nominated in the Best Non-Fiction Show for Comicstaan 2 and Best Actor Comedy (Male), respectively took to their Instagram stories to share insights from the night.

Shefali Shah also thanked her fans for winning Best Actor (Female) for essaying the role of an enticing cop in Netflix's Delhi Crime.

As Mithila Palkar couldn't attend the ceremony, her Little Things 2 co-star Dhruv Sehgal accepted the award on her behalf and shared a post on his Instagram story.

iREEL Awards is one of those few endeavours that was started last year with the intention to salute the new media and the gamut of its original entertainment content. So far, the awards show has received an overwhelming response not only from the members of the television industry but also from Bollywood's reputed actors.



First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #iReel Awards 2019

