Oscars 2018 LIVE: Oscars show salutes #MeToo movement, diversity in film

Quotes of the winners

Gary Oldman: "Winning an Oscar for playing one of the greatest Britons who ever lived makes this doubly special. This film, this company of actors and Joe Wright, has been an unforgettable experience and a highlight of my career."

Jordan Peele: "This is a renaissance. I almost never became a director because of such a shortage of role models; Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Peebles, the Hughes Brothers – the exceptions to the rule."

J. Miles Dale: "It’s a great moment for Canadian filmmaking – more Oscar nominations than any other Canadian film. We’re really proud.”

Frances McDormand on @3Billboards: "“It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”