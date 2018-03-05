Oscars 2018 LIVE: Oscars show salutes #MeToo movement, diversity in film

Live now
Mar 05, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here's a quick look at the winners of 90th Academy Awards
Best Picture:The Shape Of Water
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay: Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name
Best Animated Feature Film: Coco
Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile
Best Original Score: The Shape Of Water
Best Original Song: Remember Me, Coco
Best Documentary Feature: Icarus
Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child
Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball
Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk
Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water
Best Cinematography:Blade Runner
Best Makeup And Hair:Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design:Phantom Thread
Best Film Editing: Dunkirk
Best Visual Effects:Blade Runner
Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards today.
The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.
Gary Oldman: "Winning an Oscar for playing one of the greatest Britons who ever lived makes this doubly special. This film, this company of actors and Joe Wright, has been an unforgettable experience and a highlight of my career."
Jordan Peele: "This is a renaissance. I almost never became a director because of such a shortage of role models; Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Peebles, the Hughes Brothers – the exceptions to the rule."
J. Miles Dale: "It’s a great moment for Canadian filmmaking – more Oscar nominations than any other Canadian film. We’re really proud.”
Frances McDormand on @3Billboards: "“It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”
Producer J. Miles Dale (L), director Guillermo del Toro (at microphone) and cast/crew accept Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
Gary Oldman: "The worst thing you can do as an artist is second guess yourself. But sometimes I still have that little demon on my shoulder trying to do that."
Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd at 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Governors Ball - Hollywood, California, US. (Reuters)
Gary Oldman: "Winning an Oscar for playing one of the greatest Britons who ever lived makes this doubly special. This film, this company of actors and Joe Wright, has been an unforgettable experience and a highlight of my career."
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Gary Oldman: "It’s easier to throw things out when something new comes along just because you can, but getting Kazuhiro Tsuji was contingent on my doing this role. Only he could do it."
Gary Oldman: "Makeup and clothes are things that are the closest to the actor. They actually touch you. The people who do that are the first ones you meet in the morning."
Jordan Peele: "This is a renaissance. I almost never became a director because of such a shortage of role models; Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Peebles, the Hughes Brothers – the exceptions to the rule."
Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for "The Shape of Water". (Image Credits: Reuters)
Guillermo Del Toro: "When we started this, we talked seriously about doing this with department heads in Canada. We wanted to showcase the talent there, where you don’t just go and use a rebate."
Guillermo Del Toro on the future of Fox Searchlight: "It’s above my pay grade! But I’m continuing conversations with them about future projects."
Guillermo Del Toro: "Every time we can demonstrate Mexican exports things like science, arts, culture, it brings important things to world discourse. It also helps us remember where we’re from, honoring your roots and country."
Frances McDormand: "We need to send a message to the public that we can make a difference as an industry. The commission being headed by Anita Hill is smart. We’ve started a conversation that will change something."
Frances McDormand on 3Billboards: “It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”
The women described 2017, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centered on white men - from female-led action movie "Wonder Woman" to racial satire "Get Out" - as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.
"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: 'Time's up,'" Judd said.
Women filmmakers and artists of color celebrated a year of diversity at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, saluting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and urging under-represented artists to seize the momentum.
A segment dedicated to the issues was narrated by Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, three of the dozens of women who have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, helping touch off the MeToo movement.